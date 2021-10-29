Last week, one in fifty people was infected with Covid in the United Kingdom, according to ONS data.coronavirus

Coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom have risen to the same levels as seen at the height of the second wave in January, and data reveal that one in fifty people in the community has the virus last week. bottom.

According to the figures of the National Bureau of StatisticsBased on cotton swabs collected from randomly selected households, an estimated 2% of people had Covid in the week until October 22 – about 1,102,800. Such levels were last seen when the second wave of Covid swept across the country from late December to early January.

Numbers rose last week, with 1 in 55 in the community England It was thought to have Covid. Such levels were last seen when the second wave of Covid swept across the country from late December to early January.

In Wales, the latest estimates are even higher, with 1 in 40 people estimated to be infected with Covid in the week to 22 October, but 1 in 75. Northern Ireland And Scotland.

The study further revealed that infection levels increased in all age groups during the week. However, the age group from 12th grade to 34 years old, whose tendency is uncertain, is excluded. According to ONS data, more than 9% of children in grades 7-11 were infected in the last week.

The data also suggest that the situation is far from uniform across the UK. Infection levels have risen in areas such as East Midland, West Midland, London and the Southwest, but trends have been unclear in some areas such as the Northwest and Northeast.