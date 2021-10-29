Breast Cancer Survivor Checking Items From Bucket List

Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) – With an aunt and cousin in Paula Ring’s family with a history of breast cancer, Ring worked hard on a monthly breast self-examination. This was less important than when she received hormone therapy after a hysterectomy.

At the age of 41, he found a lump in his right breast and called a surgeon. They were able to welcome her the next day for ultrasound and mammograms. When Ring was asked if he would consider a needle biopsy: she refused.

“I had a friend who had a needle biopsy, they missed her diagnosis. She died of breast cancer because she missed the diagnosis,” Ring recalls.

Dr. Bassam Matal, a trusted medical oncologist at Ring, says her self-examination probably saved her life, given her family history of breast cancer.

The lump was removed and it was found to be malignant. She came across her 49-year-old cousin who had breast cancer when Ring scheduled an appointment for her mastectomy and mastectomy at the Cancer Center in Kansas.

“She said,’They found cancer scattered throughout my lungs. They gave me a 13-month survival time,” Ring recalls.

Ring’s cousin lived just 13 months before he died. Based on her cousin’s recommendation, Ring went to a mastectomy with a “whatever it takes” attitude.

“I want to live to see my grandchildren get married and have great-grandchildren, so hit me with everything you get,” Ring said.

The decision turned out to be correct, as another lump was found on the lower right chest of the ring.

“If they had just had a mastectomy, the other could have broke out within 10 years and I would have had to start all over again,” Ring said.

She came across a 68-year-old aunt when Ring had an X-ray examination less than a year later.

“She said her cancer had recurred, and this was her third time,” Ring said.

The death of her aunt further solidified Ring’s attitude towards treatment. Ring received adriamycin cytoxane chemotherapy, also known as the “red devil.” The red liquid drug is given intravenously and is notorious for its aggressiveness. As a result, the ring often lost hair and had to be infused to function as a wife and mother.

Ring’s daughter Abbey, sister, Debbie, and husband Ed were caregivers during her journey. When her hair fell out, Ed took her to get her wig.

“At one point I was hairless and sicker than a dog and told him when I died today. I was the happiest woman in the world because you gave me everything you wanted,” Ring said. I said with tears.

Ring’s mother, though not biological, also survived the breast cancer on the right. Together, they were recognized at an event that made progress against breast cancer. I shed tears as I remembered Ring’s aunt and cousin. Ring’s mother died in December 2020.

Twenty years after the diagnosis, Ring says he relies on God for what he calls a “little miracle.” She believes in the power of clinical trials for research purposes in which she participates. She continued her monthly self-examination, making 2021 the year to check from her bucket list.

So far, this has included reading the Bible in calendar years, zipping, and singing national anthems at WSU basketball games.

She is also on track to achieve the two goals of seeing her grandchildren get married and having a great-grandchild. Pictures of her large family are scattered in what she calls the “wall of reasons” in her home. She especially pointed out that in November the first great-grandchild and the first grandson tied a knot.

“Little Aiden, he’s so cute, and I can’t wait to see Jordan get married,” Ring said.

Ring participates in the American Cancer Society’s volunteer program, Reach to Recovery. The program connects survivors of breast cancer who are more than a year old with newly diagnosed people. Together, the pair provides encouragement and direct wisdom while answering the question.