Health
Do you have depression?Type, symptoms, ask for help
If you are worried that you may have depression, it is important to seek immediate help. Depression is common, but it is a serious mental health condition that can affect mood, diet, sleep, work, and more. Read about depression and its symptoms, how to prevent it, and when to seek treatment.
What is depression?
depression teeth Mood disorder It causes symptoms that affect emotions, thoughts, and daily functions. This is one of the most common mental health conditions in the United States and can have serious and lasting consequences.
Major depressive disorder is diagnosed after a certain number of symptoms, accompanied by depression and loss of interest, last for two weeks.
In 2019, approximately 19.4 million adults in the United States developed at least one major depressive episode. This was about 7.8% of the adult population. Among adolescents, an estimated 3.8 million people aged 12 to 17 years in the United States developed at least one major depressive episode in 2019. This was about 15.7% of its population.
Depression and severe disability
In 2019, about 13.1 million US adults, or about 5.3% of the population, experienced at least one major depressive episode with severe disability, but about 2.7 million adolescents, or 12-17. About 11.1% of ages experienced this.
Cause
Studies show that depression is more psychological than one cause genetically, Biological, and environmental factors. It often begins in adulthood, but is also found in children and adolescents, and often appears differently in these age groups than in adults. Depression can co-exist (co-occur) with other medical illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and Parkinson’s disease, especially in adults.
Some risk factors for depression are:
- Personal history of depression
- Family history of depression
- A big change in life
- Traumatic event
- Chronic stress
- Certain physical illnesses and medications
Signs and symptoms
Depression can affect many aspects of life with a variety of signs and symptoms. However, not all people experience all symptoms, and some may experience additional symptoms. Symptoms usually occur most of the day, almost every day, for at least two weeks.
Common symptoms of depression
The common symptoms of depression are:
- Persistent sadness and depressed mood
- disappointment
- Hypersensitivity
- Guilt and worthlessness
- Anhedonia (Loss of interest and enjoyment in hobbies and activities)
- Fatigue or low energy
- Talk and move slower than usual
- Restlessness and problems when sitting still
- Loss of concentration
- Insomnia or lack of sleep
- Decrease (or increase) changes in appetite or weight
- Thoughts of death and suicide
Some people may also experience pain or pain, headaches, or other physical symptoms of digestive problems that are unexplained and not easy to treat. Because each individual experience is different, the severity, frequency, and length of time that symptoms last vary from person to person.
type
There are several different types of depression, with different timing and symptoms. The most common are:
- Major Depressive Disorder (MDD): This, combined with other symptoms that last for at least 2 weeks, causes depression and loss of interest.
- Mental depression: This is depression that occurs with the following psychotic symptoms: Delusion (Corrected, false belief) or Hallucinations (Usually you see and hear what others don’t see or hear).
- Persistent depressive disorder: Also called dysthymia, which causes depressive symptoms for at least 2 years, sometimes major depressive episodes occur with a period of mild symptoms.
- Perinatal depression: This diagnosis is when depression occurs during or after pregnancy (postpartum).
- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): This is a seasonal depression, usually during the winter when there is little sunlight.
- Bipolar disorder: This is not a depressive disorder in particular, but a major depressive episode for bipolar disorder Mania, This is a very uplifting or euphoric mood, or hypomania, and is less severe.
Screening and diagnosis
If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, it is important to consult your health care provider or other health professional. Your doctor will do a physical examination, check your medical history, and have a clinical test to determine if your symptoms have a medical contribution. If this is ruled out, they will probably refer you to a mental health professional for further treatment. Psychiatrist, Psychologist, or therapist.
Screening for depression in a primary care environment is usually done using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-2 or PHQ-9), a diagnostic tool for mental health status. Many family medicine practices use a two-step screening process. Use PHQ for the first two questions, and use PHQ-9 if the first questionnaire shows positive signs.
PHQ-9 Depression Screening
The questions regarding PHQ-9 are:
Have you suffered from any of the following issues in the last two weeks?
- Little interest or joy in doing things
- Depressed, depressed, or hopeless
- Problems with falling, staying asleep, or sleeping too much
- Tired or low in energy
- Loss of appetite or overeating
- Feeling sick about yourself, or failing, or disappointing yourself or your family
- I have a hard time concentrating on reading newspapers and watching TV
- Moving and talking slowly enough for others to notice, or vice versa, moving around much more than usual, fidgeting and restless.
- I think you should die or hurt yourself in some way
If you check the issues, how difficult have they been to work, take care of them at home, or get along with others?
The diagnostic criteria for major depressive disorder are from the latest 5th edition of the “Mental Disorder Diagnosis and Statistics Manual” (DSM-5), The authority used by mental health professionals to diagnose psychiatric conditions. Depression is diagnosed when someone has at least five symptoms throughout the day and develops almost every day for at least two weeks. One of these symptoms should be depression or loss of interest in activity. However, for children and adolescents, it can be frustrating instead.
Prevention of depression
Non-medical interventions that can help improve mood include:
- Physical activity, even a 30-minute walk
- Normal bedtime and wake-up time
- Eat a regular and healthy diet
- Prioritize tasks and do what you need when you can
- Connect with others
- Talk to someone you can trust about your feelings
- Avoiding alcohol, tobacco and other drugs
When to seek professional help
If someone becomes aware of the symptoms of depression in themselves or in a loved one and it affects their daily lives and functions, then a professional to a healthcare provider such as a primary care provider, psychiatrist, or psychologist It is important to ask for help. They can provide resources, diagnose properly, and provide treatment as needed.
A word from Verywell
Depression is a serious illness that can have a significant impact on your life and function. If you’re worried about yourself or your loved ones, it’s important to seek help from a qualified healthcare provider. It can be difficult to take the first step to seek help, so seek help and encouragement from trusted friends and family, or provide yourself to those who are worried. With proper diagnosis and treatment, you can feel better and work to regain your life.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you diagnose depression?
You may notice symptoms of depression within yourself, but if you are worried that you or your loved one may have depression, it is important to seek professional help. Health providers, including mental health professionals, are trained in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders such as depression and can provide the treatment and resources they need.
How can I find out what type of depression I have?
This requires an accurate diagnosis by a trained healthcare provider, such as a mental health professional. They carry out a thorough history and determine the type of depression based on your answers and their exams.
How do I know if I have depression or something else?
If you suspect you have depression, seek professional help as soon as possible. The symptoms of depression can be caused by many different factors, including the medical condition. Your health care provider will perform a medical history and physical examination to determine if you have depression, or if something else contributes to your symptoms, and other appropriate Tests can be performed.
Sources
2/ https://www.verywellhealth.com/do-i-have-depression-5205715
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]