Do you have depression?Type, symptoms, ask for help

If you are worried that you may have depression, it is important to seek immediate help. Depression is common, but it is a serious mental health condition that can affect mood, diet, sleep, work, and more. Read about depression and its symptoms, how to prevent it, and when to seek treatment.

Martémueller / Getty Images



What is depression?

depression teeth Mood disorder It causes symptoms that affect emotions, thoughts, and daily functions. This is one of the most common mental health conditions in the United States and can have serious and lasting consequences.

Major depressive disorder is diagnosed after a certain number of symptoms, accompanied by depression and loss of interest, last for two weeks.

In 2019, approximately 19.4 million adults in the United States developed at least one major depressive episode. This was about 7.8% of the adult population. Among adolescents, an estimated 3.8 million people aged 12 to 17 years in the United States developed at least one major depressive episode in 2019. This was about 15.7% of its population.

Depression and severe disability In 2019, about 13.1 million US adults, or about 5.3% of the population, experienced at least one major depressive episode with severe disability, but about 2.7 million adolescents, or 12-17. About 11.1% of ages experienced this.

Cause

Studies show that depression is more psychological than one cause genetically, Biological, and environmental factors. It often begins in adulthood, but is also found in children and adolescents, and often appears differently in these age groups than in adults. Depression can co-exist (co-occur) with other medical illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and Parkinson’s disease, especially in adults.

Some risk factors for depression are:

Personal history of depression

Family history of depression

A big change in life

Traumatic event

Chronic stress

Certain physical illnesses and medications

Signs and symptoms

Depression can affect many aspects of life with a variety of signs and symptoms. However, not all people experience all symptoms, and some may experience additional symptoms. Symptoms usually occur most of the day, almost every day, for at least two weeks.

Common symptoms of depression The common symptoms of depression are: Persistent sadness and depressed mood

disappointment

Hypersensitivity

Guilt and worthlessness

Anhedonia (Loss of interest and enjoyment in hobbies and activities)

Fatigue or low energy

Talk and move slower than usual

Restlessness and problems when sitting still

Loss of concentration

Insomnia or lack of sleep

Decrease (or increase) changes in appetite or weight

Thoughts of death and suicide

Some people may also experience pain or pain, headaches, or other physical symptoms of digestive problems that are unexplained and not easy to treat. Because each individual experience is different, the severity, frequency, and length of time that symptoms last vary from person to person.

type

There are several different types of depression, with different timing and symptoms. The most common are:

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) : This, combined with other symptoms that last for at least 2 weeks, causes depression and loss of interest.

: This, combined with other symptoms that last for at least 2 weeks, causes depression and loss of interest. Mental depression : This is depression that occurs with the following psychotic symptoms: Delusion (Corrected, false belief) or Hallucinations (Usually you see and hear what others don’t see or hear).

: This is depression that occurs with the following psychotic symptoms: Delusion (Corrected, false belief) or Hallucinations (Usually you see and hear what others don’t see or hear). Persistent depressive disorder : Also called dysthymia, which causes depressive symptoms for at least 2 years, sometimes major depressive episodes occur with a period of mild symptoms.

: Also called dysthymia, which causes depressive symptoms for at least 2 years, sometimes major depressive episodes occur with a period of mild symptoms. Perinatal depression : This diagnosis is when depression occurs during or after pregnancy (postpartum).

: This diagnosis is when depression occurs during or after pregnancy (postpartum). Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) : This is a seasonal depression, usually during the winter when there is little sunlight.

: This is a seasonal depression, usually during the winter when there is little sunlight. Bipolar disorder: This is not a depressive disorder in particular, but a major depressive episode for bipolar disorder Mania, This is a very uplifting or euphoric mood, or hypomania, and is less severe.

Screening and diagnosis

If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, it is important to consult your health care provider or other health professional. Your doctor will do a physical examination, check your medical history, and have a clinical test to determine if your symptoms have a medical contribution. If this is ruled out, they will probably refer you to a mental health professional for further treatment. Psychiatrist, Psychologist, or therapist.

Screening for depression in a primary care environment is usually done using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-2 or PHQ-9), a diagnostic tool for mental health status. Many family medicine practices use a two-step screening process. Use PHQ for the first two questions, and use PHQ-9 if the first questionnaire shows positive signs.

PHQ-9 Depression Screening The questions regarding PHQ-9 are: Have you suffered from any of the following issues in the last two weeks? Little interest or joy in doing things Depressed, depressed, or hopeless Problems with falling, staying asleep, or sleeping too much Tired or low in energy Loss of appetite or overeating Feeling sick about yourself, or failing, or disappointing yourself or your family I have a hard time concentrating on reading newspapers and watching TV Moving and talking slowly enough for others to notice, or vice versa, moving around much more than usual, fidgeting and restless. I think you should die or hurt yourself in some way If you check the issues, how difficult have they been to work, take care of them at home, or get along with others?

The diagnostic criteria for major depressive disorder are from the latest 5th edition of the “Mental Disorder Diagnosis and Statistics Manual” (DSM-5), The authority used by mental health professionals to diagnose psychiatric conditions. Depression is diagnosed when someone has at least five symptoms throughout the day and develops almost every day for at least two weeks. One of these symptoms should be depression or loss of interest in activity. However, for children and adolescents, it can be frustrating instead.

Prevention of depression

Non-medical interventions that can help improve mood include:

Physical activity, even a 30-minute walk

Normal bedtime and wake-up time

Eat a regular and healthy diet

Prioritize tasks and do what you need when you can

Connect with others

Talk to someone you can trust about your feelings

Avoiding alcohol, tobacco and other drugs

When to seek professional help

If someone becomes aware of the symptoms of depression in themselves or in a loved one and it affects their daily lives and functions, then a professional to a healthcare provider such as a primary care provider, psychiatrist, or psychologist It is important to ask for help. They can provide resources, diagnose properly, and provide treatment as needed.

A word from Verywell

Depression is a serious illness that can have a significant impact on your life and function. If you’re worried about yourself or your loved ones, it’s important to seek help from a qualified healthcare provider. It can be difficult to take the first step to seek help, so seek help and encouragement from trusted friends and family, or provide yourself to those who are worried. With proper diagnosis and treatment, you can feel better and work to regain your life.