World Psoriasis Day issues reminders for awareness, education

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio World Psoriasis Day, celebrated on October 29, aims to disseminate information and raise awareness of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects about 3% of the US population, and about 30% of these people also suffer from psoriatic arthritis. World Psoriasis Day, celebrated on October 29, aims to disseminate information and raise awareness of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Psoriatic disorders affect the skin and joints and can cause multiple other disorders and chronic pain. Healio Dermatology and Healio Psoriatic Disease focus on many aspects of the disease, detailing how it affects different populations and how clinicians can best help patients every other month. Examine you. Let’s look back at the cover story of the 2021 Healio Psoriatic Disease. Patients with psoriasis, colored skin experience disparities in identification and treatment Symptoms of non-white skin types have shown disparities in how to identify the disease, while also identifying treatment disparities and mental health implications for individuals with colored skin. read more.. Psoriatic disease, biological treatment can disqualify many from military service Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis remain medically ineligible for enlistment in the US military, and many treatments for psoriasis can prevent enlisted people from continuing their service. read more.. Plans and options needed to treat pregnant women with psoriasis Pregnancy can cause a myriad of changes in a woman’s body. For people with psoriasis or psoriatic disease, the good news is that their condition often resolves during pregnancy. read more.. Multiple aspects of psoriatic disease addressed in a combined clinic model Managing psoriatic disease requires the input of both rheumatologists and dermatologists, and more and more practitioners are combining clinics and collaborating with fellow specialists. read more.. Psoriasis stigma can lead to depression, mental health problems Psoriasis, like many other conditions on the skin, is often stigmatized to some extent both internally and externally, leading to increased stress, depression, anxiety and exacerbation of comorbidity. increase. read more..

