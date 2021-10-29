How to help children with “long COVID” prosper at school





Children infected with COVID-19 usually recover quickly and do not need special support when they return to school. However, some people with the disease experience persistent symptoms and complications after the virus is infected. These complications include fatigue, shortness of breath, fog in the brain, taste and smell changes, and headaches. This postvirus syndrome It is called the long-range COVID-19 and more commonly called the “long-range COVID”. Medical world.. Children who experience a long COVID will need help at school. Some symptoms, such as fatigue, brain fog, and memory loss, are similar to those experienced after a concussion. However, these symptoms are difficult to identify and track, which can make it difficult for teachers to know how to help. We are researchers to study How schools manage concussion And that Prevalence of long COVID And related mental health results.We believe in the strategies that schools use Supporting students with concussion It may also be useful for people with prolonged symptoms of COVID-19. Children and long COVID Not all physical symptoms are experienced after COVID-19 illness Show long COVID.. If the symptoms persist for more than a few weeks, a thorough medical evaluation by a pediatrician with long knowledge of COVID is recommended. Clinics after COVID in children are a great way to find such a doctor.However, at this time, these clinics Not widespread In the United States. Frequently reported complications after COVID By adults.. However, there are few studies on long-term COVID in children, Persistent symptom estimation Make a big change.. Extensive estimates may reflect differences in research participant recruitment methods, time to post-acute COVID-19 infection, investigator-assessed symptoms, and other methodologies. School accommodation Students who test negative and continue to have symptoms after being allowed to return to school should notify the school of permanent problems. Even if the child has not been formally diagnosed with a long COVID, a gradual return to school or activity, as well as academic and environmental considerations, can support the child in recovery. We encourage parents, teachers and doctors to work together to support the recovery of the child.This is so-called Collaborative care.. This is useful when school-based professionals, such as school nurses, counselors, and psychologists, act as central communicators. This includes sharing accommodation with teachers, talking to doctors (in signed releases), and communicating progress to family members. Together, these co-care teams can establish temporary accommodation for affected students, including: Allow a flexible attendance schedule with breaks to minimize fatigue. It reduces physical activity, minimizes exposure to overly irritating environments, and prevents fatigue and headaches. Change the workload. This may include, for example, removing high stakes projects and unnecessary work, providing alternative assignments, and allowing students to drop classes without penalty. Grade based on coordinated work so that children are not punished for memory problems. It provides extra time to complete tasks and tests so that a child with a fog in the brain can process the information. Develop an emotional support plan for your students to prevent anxiety and depression. This includes identifying adults in the school to discuss when the child feels overwhelmed, and providing support groups for students to discuss their experiences and recovery. Encourage students to explore alternative extracurricular activities that are non-physical and cognitively burdensome. Schools recommend accelerating adjustments for students with long COVIDs and gradually withdraw adjustments as students recover. Symptoms, recovery rates, and trajectory vary from student to student. Therefore, it is important to return to gradual and monitored activities so that symptoms do not worsen when students engage in more activities. If symptoms worsen, accommodation should be reopened. Evolving illness we have Lots of things to learn Long-term effects and prognosis of COVID-19 Those who develop long COVID.. These guidelines are based on what is known at this time and should be considered preliminary. As COVID rates and treatments evolve, it is important that parents, educators, and healthcare providers continue to talk to each other about persistent symptoms and effective treatments. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]

