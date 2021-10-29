Petersburg Hospital’s new triage process speeds up stroke treatment

Petersburg — Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. The key to avoiding death is to guide the patient on the right path to recover within minutes.

At the Bonsecourt Southside Medical Center, the road is actually a lane. They call it “Brain Lane,” and since August of this year, the hospital’s latest rapid triage center has accepted about 80 stroke patients on a 5-minute assessment from the door of a CT scan room.

As Laurie Mayer, SMC’s Stroke Program Coordinator, says, “Time is the brain,” Brain Lane needs to be an express lane.

“The sooner a patient suffering from a stroke receives appropriate treatment, the better the outcome of that patient,” Mayer said.

Brain Lane is located in the SMC Emergency Room and can be recognized in the atmosphere of an auto race. Burnout tires decorate the banner above two stretchers specially prepared for stroke patients. ER and EMS staff are trained to recognize stroke symptoms (disorientation, slow speech, weakness) and bring the patient into the brain lane as soon as possible.

About half of stroke patients enter the emergency room on their own or with the help of family and friends, Meyer said. The other half is brought in by EMS.

The first 5 minutes of Brain Lane can best be described as medical multitasking. Two to four staff take care of the patient at once. One may take laboratory specimens, the other may ask the patient questions to measure their thinking and speaking abilities, and the third may set the required IV. The fourth responder may be checking the patient’s vitals.

Because most stroke patients are conscious on arrival, responders use the moment filled with initial pressure to quickly assess at what stage the patient is ill and what the next steps will be.

“It all happens within the first five minutes with multiple people on the bedside or stretcher with the patient,” says Mayer.

Five minutes after that, the patient is taken to computed tomography [CT] A scan that determines the type of treatment required for the patient’s condition. In some cases, treatment is started in the scanroom with alteplase, a drug that helps break down the blood clots that cause stroke.

Meyer estimated that for every 10 patients passing through Brainlane, 9 of them usually do not need to move to another medical center for advanced treatment.

Brainlane said he wasn’t putting extra stress on ER’s normal working days, adding that he was “always busy.” The nurse on duty usually guides the patient to Brain Lane.

“Every patient coming through the ER quickly triages and knows where and what they need to do and what needs to happen,” Mayer said. “Therefore, identifying and pulling out individual stroke patients is a bit different from the process we’ve been through. I think we’re just looking at the situation creatively and coming up with creative answers.”

As for the name of the new triage, Mayer said it really happened organically.

“We decided to reserve a specific area within the ER so that we could quickly triage patients who may have a stroke and plan treatment in a very concise way,” she recalls. bottom. “So we decided to have this particular assigned place, and of course, if we were going to have a particular assigned place, we would need the name of it. “Brain Lane” was born. “

By the way, October 29th is designated as “World Stroke Day”.

