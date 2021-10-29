Australian biotechnology company Vaxxas prepares for clinical trials of needleless vaccine patches

Brisbane-based biotechnology company Vaxxas plans to begin clinical trials in mid-next year to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, including needleless patches.

Key Point: Studies have shown that the University of Texas Hexapro vaccine is effective against COVID-19 in mice when delivered with the Vaxxas patch.

Studies have shown that the University of Texas Hexapro vaccine is effective against COVID-19 in mice when delivered with the Vaxxas patch. UQ’s Dr. David Muller states that the study shows a strong and effective immune response.

UQ’s Dr. David Muller states that the study shows a strong and effective immune response. Technology is in clinical trials next year

According to the company, the technology could help Australia’s future vaccination rollout.

The clinical trial follows the success of an animal experiment conducted by the University of Queensland in collaboration with Vaxxas.

In testing, the patch was used to inoculate mice with the Hexapro vaccine developed by the University of Texas to protect them from the virus.

Michael Junger, Head of Medical Device and Process Engineering at Vaxxas, told ABC Radio Brisbane that the company plans to conduct human experimentation in Australia, preferably in Australia, starting mid-next year, and the technology has the potential for self-management. He said there was.

“COVID-19 will never go away and will be with us for a long time. It’s not just about the vaccine, it’s about the administration of it,” he said.

“In the event of a future pandemic, the last thing we want to do is stop by a vaccination center and vaccinate alongside thousands of people, which opens the door to self-management. . “

UQ researchers have successfully administered the COVID-19 vaccine in animal studies using the Vaxxas patch. ((( Provided by: UQ )

So how does it work?

A study from the University of Queensland, published in a peer-reviewed journal today, showed that vaccine patches produce a stronger and faster immune response than needles and syringes.

This technology, the “high-density microarray patch,” has thousands of vaccine-coated microprojections that are applied to the skin for seconds to efficiently deliver the vaccine to immune cells just below the surface of the skin. Will be done.

Junger told ABC Radio Brisbane When I applied the patch, I felt like I was flipping my arm with my nails..

“To break the skin in such a dense array, there is a sensation because the patch must be applied at high speed,” he said.

Dr. Muller says publishing the study is an important milestone. ((( Provided by: UQ )

Dr. Muller said providing such a vaccine would increase its effectiveness.

“Because of the high density of immune cells there, we place the vaccine where the cells can actually process it,” he said.

“The quality of the immune response is improved compared to using a syringe.”

The Vaxxas patch has thousands of vaccine-coated microprojections. ((( Provided by: Vaxxas )

Reached a milestone

Dr. Müller said publishing the study is a milestone in the technological process and, if successful clinical trials, “dramatically support” the global vaccine deployment “for billions of vulnerable people.” I said I could.

“We have really promising preclinical data and have shown promising for the variant of concern. There were promising antibodies against the alpha and beta mutants,” Dr. Muller said. Said.

“This vaccine has been shown to be stable at 25 degrees Celsius for at least 30 days and at 40 degrees Celsius for a week when dry-coated on patches, so there are no current cold chain requirements. Optional.”

This device has already been involved in many clinical trials, including: University of the Sunshine Coast measles rubella..

“Revolution” for children, needle phobia

Dr. Lara Erero, an infectious disease expert at Griffith University, said the patch technology is generally “very innovative” for global vaccine delivery because it is non-invasive and does not require refrigeration. Said.

Dr. Lara Elero of Griffith University says the technology could be a revolution in immunizing children and people who fear needles. ((( Courtesy: Griffith University )

“I think it’s important that Australia is on top of all the new technologies and scientific advances that protect the world, not just Australians,” she said.

“It will be clear over time whether this technology provides a stronger and more specific immune response to SARS-CoV-2, but there are viruses that are naturally transmitted through skin crevices. There is almost no doubt that this is optimal. “

The Vaxxas needleless patch is applied quickly and is removed after a few seconds. ((( Provided by: Vaxxas )

A spokesperson for the Therapeutic Products Association said that sponsors must submit comprehensive documentation containing clinical and scientific data to support the safety, efficacy and quality of the product in order for the new vaccine to be tentatively approved. Said there is.

“This will usually include data from large, well-conducted clinical trials, in addition to other information,” a spokesman said.

This study was published today in the Sciences Advances Journal.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 2 minutes 1 second 2 NS 1 NS COVID-19 booster starts as early as November 8th

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Loading form …