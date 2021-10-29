“Brain fog” may last months after recovery

Share on Pinterest New studies show that cognitive problems persist for several months after a person develops COVID-19. Yifei Fang / Getty Images

“Brain fog” is a widely reported problem following COVID-19.

A new study found problems with people’s memory, attention, and thought processing months after recovery from COVID-19.

People hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms were most likely to experience cognitive impairment.

Findings may affect long-term treatment of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

New research featured in JAMA network open Discovered what COVID-19 survivors may experience Cognitive impairment , Known as Forgetfulness, For several months after diagnosis.

This study adds to the evidence from Previous work With a long COVID. However, for most other studies to date, Large-scale cohort study In the United Kingdom, cognitive impairment is assessed using self-reported confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection and online questionnaires. In this new study, all participants underwent a direct psychological test to assess cognitive function.

Corresponding author of the study, Dr. Jacqueline Becker Mount Sinai School of Medicine In Mount Sinai, NY Today’s medical news“One of the main strengths of our research was that we had a reliable and effective means of face-to-face cognition.”

A cross-sectional study evaluated cognitive function in 740 people who recovered from COVID-19 between April 2020 and May 2021. All received COVID-19 hospital treatment as outpatients, inpatients, or emergency department patients.

Researchers used well-validated ones Neuropsychology Means for investigating attention, working memory, processing speed, Executive function , Memory encoding, memory recall, and recognition.

All participants were 18 years of age or older, with an average age of 49 and no history of dementia. They were either serum antibody positive or previously SARS-CoV-2 positive. The team adjusted the results of race, ethnicity, smoking, obesity index, comorbidity, and depression. The average duration from COVID-19 diagnosis was 7.6 months.

Researchers gave participants scores for each category evaluated. They recorded cognitive impairment in all categories in which the person fell below the expected criteria for age, education level, and gender by more than 1.5 standard deviations.