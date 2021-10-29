Health
“Brain fog” may last months after recovery
- “Brain fog” is a widely reported problem following COVID-19.
- A new study found problems with people’s memory, attention, and thought processing months after recovery from COVID-19.
- People hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms were most likely to experience cognitive impairment.
- Findings may affect long-term treatment of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
New research featured in
This study adds to the evidence from
Corresponding author of the study, Dr. Jacqueline Becker Mount Sinai School of Medicine In Mount Sinai, NY Today’s medical news“One of the main strengths of our research was that we had a reliable and effective means of face-to-face cognition.”
A cross-sectional study evaluated cognitive function in 740 people who recovered from COVID-19 between April 2020 and May 2021. All received COVID-19 hospital treatment as outpatients, inpatients, or emergency department patients.
Researchers used well-validated ones
All participants were 18 years of age or older, with an average age of 49 and no history of dementia. They were either serum antibody positive or previously SARS-CoV-2 positive. The team adjusted the results of race, ethnicity, smoking, obesity index, comorbidity, and depression. The average duration from COVID-19 diagnosis was 7.6 months.
Researchers gave participants scores for each category evaluated. They recorded cognitive impairment in all categories in which the person fell below the expected criteria for age, education level, and gender by more than 1.5 standard deviations.
In the assessment, 24% of participants had problems learning new information called memory encoding. Memory recall, which refers to retrieving previously learned information, was affected by 23% of participants, and the time it took to complete a mental task, or processing speed, was slowed by 18%.
Researchers have found that hospitalized people have a more significant impact than outpatients or those treated in the emergency department. Inpatients were 2.8 times more likely to exhibit attention problems and 2.3 times more likely to have memory coding problems than outpatients.
They were also 1.8 times more likely to have executive function problems that could affect other areas of cognitive function, such as memory. These results are Previous research, This suggested that the severity of the illness may be a factor.
“Inpatients were more likely to have disabilities, but were also found in outpatients and those treated in the emergency department.”
– Dr. Jacqueline Becker
This study showed cognitive impairment in people almost eight months after the diagnosis of COVID-19.Cognitive deficits previously occurred in the elderly after the virus infection
The authors of the study are seeking further research to identify the underlying risk factors and mechanisms of cognitive dysfunction and rehabilitation options.
Dr. Christopher Coleman, an assistant professor of infectious immunology at the University of Nottingham, UK, agrees that the study raises further questions. He said. “The biggest question for me is — [the cognitive impairment] Is it directly related to SARS-CoV-2 infection (eg, brain-I don’t think there is evidence) or pathogenesis (eg, an excessive immune response that causes more extensive damage)? “
“Or is this the result of social changes such as blockages / isolation that cause psychological problems?” He added.
Although the cause may be unknown, this study clearly demonstrates cognitive impairment in people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection. This adds to the issues that need to be addressed as part of the long-term treatment of COVID-19. COVID-19 is still very prevalent all over the world.
Click here for a live update on the latest developments for Coronavirus and COVID-19. here..
