



Nothing is normal this year, but leaders across the country report that respiratory illness has returned to more typical levels. As COVID-19 precautions become more stringent, visits to respiratory illness are increasing in some tissues. It may not be unusual compared to the “normal year”, but the proportion is higher than last year, especially among pediatric patients. Here’s what the four leaders are looking at: Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for brevity. Scott W. Long, MD, PhD. Houston Methodologist Pathologists and Researchers: At this time, the number of visits and hospitalizations for respiratory illness is not increasing in our organization. As the delta variant eases, we are on a downward trend. Respiratory syncytial virus decreased after an abnormal summer peak, and rhino / enterovirus colds decreased somewhat after the start of the school year, but remained higher than RSV. The level is low, but it’s still very early in the season. Our low flu levels are also tracking national and global trends. Influenza activity and peaks vary widely each year, but this time of year we see a little more influenza activity than we do today. So while active globally compared to normal levels, it’s too early to say what will happen. In comparison, influenza activity has increased worldwide since 2020. In Houston, RSV is usually seen peaking in winter. Peaking this summer is quite unusual compared to other years. Much of this was related to the fact that we were all masked, distanced and the children were out of school. At Predelta, COVID-19 appeared to be calming and insisted on relaxing the pandemic requirements. The first non-COVID respiratory virus was released as COVID-19 containment measures were relaxed. Return to pre-pandemic level He was a member of the rhinovirus / enterovirus family. After complete removal of COVID-19 precautions at the state level, including the termination of masking obligations, seasonal coronavirus, parainfluenza virus, and RSV were steadily revived. Immunity to these pre-COVID viruses weakened, allowing infection with these viruses. Becca Reeves, RN. Employee Health and Infection Control at CenterPointe Hospital, Missouri, Colombia: Among staff, there are common upper respiratory tract symptoms that test negative for influenza, COVID-19, and streptococcus. They tend to be long-lasting (more than 2 weeks) and tend to maintain severity over that period. Often, these symptoms are associated with intestinal components. Influenza prevalence is minimal in this area. Cases of COVID-19 are slowly declining. I don’t know if our rise is inconsistent with what is usually seen in the fall and winter. Lisa Wealth. Quality and Infection Control Manager at Neighborhood Health, Fort Wayne, Indiana: The number of respiratory illness visits and / or hospitalizations is increasing among pediatric patients. Symptoms usually include severe stuffy nose and secretions, sore throat, occasional vomiting, and fever for 2-3 days. These symptoms are followed by a dry, persistent cough. There are no exceptions to these symptoms. Our respiratory tendencies appear to be average when compared to local tendencies. Elizabeth Listagno, MD. Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minnesota): Over the past two months, hospitalizations for respiratory illness and associated pediatric patients have increased, primarily related to RSV and COVID-19. Symptoms in children include similar symptoms to adults (runny nose, stuffy nose, cough, fever), but in younger children feeding difficulties, dyspnea (groaning and contraction, extra to help breathing) (Uses muscles), apnea is seen. There are no particular exceptions to these symptoms. Not all patients with common cold virus cold symptoms are tested, but those who test positive for RSV and COVID-19 have similar symptoms. No significant surge in influenza has yet been seen. In Minnesota, it tends to occur in November / December. In September, the number of COVID-19 cases in pediatric patients surged significantly. This is similar to the national trend.

