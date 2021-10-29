UK can prescribe e-cigarettes at the National Health Service





The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published the latest guidance to enable e-cigarette products to be prescribed for those who want to quit smoking, the UK government said. statement On Friday.

Manufacturers of electronic tobacco products can now approach MHRA with their products. It goes through the same regulatory approval process as any other drug available on the national NHS.

If the product is approved, it means that the UK will be the first country in the world to prescribe e-cigarettes approved as medical products, the government said.

In Australia, according to a law passed by the Therapeutic Goods Department (TGA), which came into force on October 1, consumers need a doctor’s prescription to legally access nicotine e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine.

However, there are currently no approved nicotine vapor-breathing products in the Australian Therapeutic Products Registry (ARTG), and physicians will be required to submit a separate application for temporary supply. Linda Bauld, director of public health at the University of Edinburgh’s Bruce and John Usher, said the news was “great.” “There is good evidence that e-cigarettes available as consumer products help smokers quit smoking, but one in three smokers in the UK hasn’t tried these devices,” she said in the science media. I told the center. “Smokers are concerned about safety and misunderstandings about the relative risks of e-cigarettes compared to cigarettes. Bold said the cost of these devices acts as a barrier. “The option of having an approved device that could be prescribed would reassure smokers about relative risks and help reach people who can’t afford e-cigarettes,” she said. .. “Since smoking remains a major preventable cause of health inequality, everything we can do to help non-wealthy smokers quit smoking is a step in the right direction.” But e-cigarettes are not without risk, the government admitted. The government said in a statement, “E-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk, but a review by UK and U.S. experts shows that regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking. Has been clarified. ” “Medicated e-cigarettes must pass more stringent safety checks,” he added. According to the NHS, e-cigarettes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide (two of the most harmful elements in cigarette smoke), but “liquids and steam are potentially harmful, also found in cigarette smoke.” It contains chemicals, but the levels are much lower. “ Alan Bouvis, Professor Emeritus of Toxicology at Imperial College London and Chairman of the British Toxicology Commission, said: “Smokers trying to quit smoking can try vaping without waiting for a medicated product to go on sale, but the licensed vaping product is set by the drug regulator MHRA. It must meet defined and defined criteria. Being available to clinicians to prescribe to patients will be an important step forward, “he told the Science Media Center. Robert West, a professor of behavioral science and health psychology at University College London, said the regulatory hurdles to be overcome for approved products are “huge” and he is an independent e-cigarette maker. The tobacco industry has the resources to overcome them. “Smokers can already get e-cigarettes from several smoking cessation services, and this move could increase access to e-cigarettes,” West told the Science Media Center. “This can very easily lead to a situation where you can prescribe e-cigarettes from tobacco companies with limited effectiveness, but not much better e-cigarettes. In my view, health care providers You shouldn’t prescribe e-cigarettes made by tobacco companies, “he added. .. Correction: This story has been corrected to include a reference to Australian law regarding vaping.

