Elderly, front-line medical, indigenous adults need to get COVID-19 booster: NACI-nationwide

Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunization recommends providing booster doses to older people and other high-risk groups COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines according to new provisional guidance.

guidanceAnnounced Friday morning, adults over the age of 80 should be provided with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after receiving the second injection. NACI said it was necessary to provide booster immunity to the elderly in care, in line with the group’s previous recommendations.

(2/7) NACI strongly recommends providing additional mRNA doses to adults living in long-term care (or other collective environments that provide care for the elderly) and adults over 80 years of age. # COVID vaccine At least 6 months after the completion of the primary vaccine series. — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) October 29, 2021

The story continues under the ad

According to the guidance, booster shots may be provided to many other groups. These include seniors aged 70-79 years, those who received two AstraZeneca vaccines or one Janssen vaccine, adults inside and outside the First Nations, Metis, and Inuit communities, and front-line healthcare professionals in direct contact with patients. Is included. Those who received the first vaccine with a shorter dosing interval.

More than 220,000 Canadians have been vaccinated twice with AstraZeneca, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Several states and territories have already announced that they will provide booster shots to specific populations, including British Columbia, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

read more: British Columbia citizens are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots 6-8 months after the second dose

Health Minister Christine Elliott of Ontario said on Twitter Friday morning that the state government will release information next week on when Ontarians can expect a booster dose.

Next week, we will announce plans to provide all Ontarians with information on when they can expect a third dose. # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccination. https://t.co/NUWTjOg8cA — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 29, 2021

The story continues under the ad

According to NACI, either the mRNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech can be provided as booster immunity.

The organization said it made the decision based on evidence that the immunity provided by the vaccine could decline over time.

“Evidence suggests that as time increases from the completion of the primary vaccine series, protection against infection decreases,” the guidance said.

“Studies show that boosters of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine produce a very good immune response, which is generally higher than the post-primary series immune response, have a good safety profile, and have a good short-term response to infection. Provides protection. “

















2:18

Is Canada lagging behind in recommending vaccine boosters?Experts say global comparisons are difficult





Is Canada lagging behind in recommending vaccine boosters?Experts say global comparisons are difficult



Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said evidence indicates that some people may need a third injection to increase protection against COVID-19. Told.

The story continues under the ad

“The COVID-19 vaccine used in Canada is very effective in protecting most people from the serious illness caused by COVID-19, but new evidence is that the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection depends on the situation. Suggests that it can decline over time, “she said at a press conference. Friday.

Recommendations to First Nations and other indigenous communities have been made taking into account several other factors that may make people living there more vulnerable to COVID-19, such as overcrowded living conditions. Said Tam.

Regarding boost immunization of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Janssen, she said these vaccines were less effective in the first place and “these vaccinated people may be more susceptible to infection sooner.”

Some healthcare professionals also received two doses at very short intervals of less than 28 days, she said, and the evidence so far is that longer intervals provide better protection. Is shown.

But she said so far the Commission has not found evidence that the general public needs to get booster shots.

“There is no evidence of widespread decline in protection against serious illness in the COVID-19 vaccinated population,” she said. “Therefore, at this point, we don’t need boosters for the general public.”

She emphasized the importance of giving more Canadians the first and second doses rather than focusing on boosters.

The story continues under the ad

“Completing a primary series of two doses to more people continues to be an important focus of immunization efforts in Canada,” she said.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said evidence about vaccine boosters could change from now to early 2022, and NACI could issue more recommendations on booster shots to more people. Stated.

— Using files from The Canadian Press

View link »



<br />

