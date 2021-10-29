All the different coronaviruses, flu and “ultra-low temperature” symptoms in the warning





Pharmacy chains are encouraging people to recognize the risks posed by high levels of respiratory infections as winter approaches. Welpharmacy’s research found that one in four men and one in three women felt that the coronavirus had weakened their immune system, so we have some advice. Wales live report. Pharmacies have created charts to help people determine if their symptoms may have been caused by a cold, flu, pneumonia, or Covid-19. Although many symptoms overlap, it can be difficult to determine if a cold is more serious. read more: Asda truck driver stuck under the bridge … blocking the way to Tesco As a result, independent pharmacy chains are urging people to stay vigilant and “aware of symptoms” this winter, especially as the number of cases of Covid-19 increases and the number of colds increases. Following last year’s low levels of respiratory infections due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are reports that “Super Cold” has swept the country. As the weather gets colder and winter approaches, Well Pharmacy reports a 100% increase in sales of cough and cold remedies as people choose to treat their symptoms at home with more powerful medications. Wendee Lee, pharmacist Well pharmacy, “With news that’Super Cold’is sweeping the nation and the number of Covid-19 cases is worrisomely increasing, people are aware of the signs to watch out for and take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Taking action is more important than ever. Safe and common. Symptoms cold influenza pneumonia COVID-19

sometimes Rarely Rarely ️ “Winters spend more time indoors and viruses such as flu, pneumonia, and covids are more likely to spread due to poor ventilation, especially in the cold winter months and many people are late to think about their immunity. It’s not too much. Our immune system is at risk during lockdown. “ Pharmacy chains also advise people on simple steps that can be taken to boost immunity. Get good quality sleep – Go to bed at the same time and wake up at about the same time each morning to boost your immunity. Eat a rainbow – A diverse and balanced diet with a variety of fruits and vegetables helps support our body in the dark. Continue hydration – The weather may be colder, but people still need to ensure that they maintain their fluid intake. Herbal and fruit teas are great on cold days. Soak up the sun – Days can be shorter, but daily sun exposure can make all the difference to your physical and mental health. Follow this link to sign up for MEN’s email newsletter to stay up to date on sports, news, updates and more.

