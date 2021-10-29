Oregon is preparing a vaccine for children aged 5-11





The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 may be available to Oregon pharmacies and healthcare providers next week. A low-dose version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adults has been received Emergency use authorization From the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday. According to the FDA, vaccine studies have found that prescriptions for children are 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 aged 5-11 years. No serious side effects have been detected in this study. Preparation of COVID-19 vaccine at Drivethrough Vaccine Clinic at Portland International Airport on April 9, 2021. The clinic is a consortium sponsored by Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Port, and the American Red Cross. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board will meet next week to discuss more about vaccines. This is the final step before a qualified child is vaccinated. The Oregon Department of Health estimates that Oregon has 330,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are eligible for this vaccine. According to OHA, delivery of the initial dose of “about 120,000” is scheduled for next week. These doses are delivered to approximately 350 sites in Oregon. “Every county has a site to receive pre-order shipments and vaccines have been provided to all registered providers who have requested vaccination,” an OHA official shared on Friday. An additional 60,000 doses will be sent by the federal government to 87 pharmacies in the state. OHA said the state had access to “tens of thousands of doses” on November 9, November 18, and on a regular basis. At Portland Public School, Oregon’s largest school district, authorities have announced vaccination clinics at eight primary schools in the coming weeks. This is a partnership between the district and Kaiser Permanente. “Being able to vaccinate this age group keeps them safe when they are in school or out in the community, limits the spread of COVID, and ends this pandemic. It’s a big step forward, “said Dr. Lisa Denike. , Director of Pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente in PPS press release. “We are pleased to partner with PPS to bring parents directly to school to make the vaccination process as simple as possible.” Boise-Eliot / Humboldt, Cesar Chavez, Forbion, Lent, Wrigler, Rosa Parks, Scott and Sitton have no dates for clinics yet. The district may add clinics to other schools in the future. The district provides vaccine clinics after school and in the evening. Students must have a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. “The school has long served as a reliable community hub,” Guadalupe Guerrero said in a district announcement. “These are ideal places to help deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently.” The district is Currently under consideration Students have a vaccination obligation and the discussion requirements apply only to students over the age of 12.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2021/10/29/oregon-prepares-for-vaccines-for-children-ages-5-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos