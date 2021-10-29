Britain may be the first to prescribe e-cigarettes to smokers





British smokers may be immediately offered e-cigarettes to help kick habits. According to the update, UK health officials are paving the way for e-cigarette makers to seek government approval for their products as a means of treating smoking addiction. Regulatory guidelines It was released on Friday. E-cigarette manufacturers can now present their devices to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to review regulatory standards in line with other medical products and pharmaceuticals on the market. Approved nicotine vapor inhalers may be prescribed to patients seeking to control smoking addiction. According to British lawmakers, the product approved under the new guidance will be the first e-cigarette approved for medical use. Studies show that e-cigarettes More effective More than traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as patches and nicotine gum in helping smokers quit smoking. Scientists talked to the British Science Media Center about the groundbreaking decision and trusted the safety of e-cigarettes more than ever. Linda Bauld, a public health expert at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Smoking remains a major preventable cause of health inequality, so what we can do to help non-wealthy smokers quit smoking is the first step in the right direction,” she said. I told the Science Media Center. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration has recently taken steps to ensure the safety of these devices, officially approving Vuse’s Solo, the first e-cigarette RJ Reynolds product. Early this month.. Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Tobacco Center, called it an “important step” and was able to help American smokers smoke. Government health officials have admitted that e-cigarettes are “not risk-free” and certainly addictive. According to the United Kingdom National Health Service, the vaporized liquid in such devices contains nicotine and “harmful chemicals that can also be found in cigarette smoke, but at much lower levels.” That is. Arambubis, a toxicologist at Imperial College London, said in a statement to the Science Media Center: “It’s no exaggeration to say that using e-cigarettes that meet current consumer standards is far less harmful than smoking.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/29/uk-may-become-first-to-prescribe-e-cigarettes-to-smoking-addicts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos