The COVID-19 vaccine saved 136 lives in the Waterloo region: Waterloo Public Health

Waterloo Public Health added a new page to its dashboard on Friday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccination in the Waterloo region.

One of the charts shows that the COVID-19 vaccine prevented 785 serious consequences in the Waterloo region, which saved 136 lives.

The region states that it uses a methodology developed by Public Health England to devise these figures.

In addition, this page contains data on viral hospitalizations since December 22, 2020, the first day of COVID-19 vaccination in the Waterloo region.

The community says there were 721 unvaccinated patients in the community hospital for COVID-19 during that time frame. By comparison, 86 were partially vaccinated and only 28 were fully vaccinated.

Intensive care unit numbers were also provided, with 164 COVID-19 patients unvaccinated, 22 partially vaccinated, and only 4 fully vaccinated.

















These numbers are updated every other week, telling a Waterloo Public Health spokesperson that Global News has been requested to add the numbers to the dashboard.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 26 new positive tests for coronavirus on Friday. More than 20 new cases have been announced in the region for the second consecutive day.

This will bring the total number of cases in the region to 20,083 and the new average daily number of cases for 7 days to 16.1.

An additional 13 people cleared the virus, increasing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 19,659.

For the second consecutive day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Waterloo region, resulting in 303 deaths, including four in March.

There are currently 120 active COVID-19 cases in the area, two of which include 12 in a regional hospital in the ICU.

The area has up to seven active COVID-19s after being declared twice, including once at home day care and once at Wellesley’s Cornerstone Christian School, which involves multiple cohorts. Returning to the outbreak.

Waterloo Public Health says 894,129 vaccinations have been given. This is 706 more than reported Thursday.

In addition, 443,581 local residents are currently vaccinated, 476 more than announced 24 hours ago.

This means that 75.33% of all local populations are now fully vaccinated, which rises to 87.48% when discounted for those who are not eligible for vaccination.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 419 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 599,259 cases.

Of the 419 new cases recorded, 231 were unvaccinated, 24 were partially vaccinated, 140 were fully vaccinated, and the vaccination status of 24 was unknown. was.

According to friday report, 63 cases in Toronto, 34 cases in Windsor, 32 cases in the Peel area, 30 cases in the York area, and 30 cases in Ottawa.

All other local public health departments reported less than 30 new cases in state reports.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving only 9,865 deaths in the state.

— Using files from Jessica Patton of Global News

