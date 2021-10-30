Oregon reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, including 4 Crook County residents

All four in the last two weeks in St. Charles Bend, ages 56-91, with underlying illness

Bend, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there are 14 new COVID-19-related deaths, including the recent four deaths of Crook County residents in St. Charles Bend, bringing the state to 4,372 deaths. The increase was reported by the Oregon Department of Health on Friday.

OHA also reported 1,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 365,053.

Predictive model projects delay hospitalization reduction and impact of pediatric vaccination

Starting Friday, OHA will link to Oregon Health & Science University COVID prediction model.. The OHSU Prediction Document uses a long-used epidemiological model to predict the number of people who are susceptible, actively infected, or have previously recovered.

The current report, released Thursday, was provided by OHA and others, who predict the rate at which the virus can spread to the population and provide predictions of possible outcomes such as infection rates and impacts on hospital capacity. I’m using data.

The latest report predicts a slowdown in hospitalizations due to fatigue with public health protocols that are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. OHSU reports that the risk remains, but it is not expected to cause a surge.

The latest report also predicts that the expected approval of a pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 by federal agencies and the Western State Scientific Safety Work Group will help reduce COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 513, five fewer than Thursday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 10 more than Thursday.

There are 59 adult ICU beds (8% availability) out of a total of 700 and 308 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability) out of 4,115.

October 29, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 59(8%) 19 (5%) 2 (2%) 21 (23%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 8 (14%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 308(7%) 31 (2%) 11 (2%) 130 (23%) 32 (7%) 6 (13%) 45 (11%) 53 (45%)

St. Charles Bend reported 64 COVID-19 patients early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU and five who were on mechanical ventilation. The hospital reported that 6 of the 7 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 47 of the 64 patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that 23,472 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Thursday. Of this total, 12,327 were administered on Thursday: 1,243 was the first dose, 908 was the second dose, and 10,117 was the third and booster doses. The remaining 11,145 were administered the day before, but were registered in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 10,981 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,283,855 doses, Modana 1,984,600 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 227,283 doses.

As of Friday, 2,813,720 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,609,287 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Friday.

Note: The daily media release published on Wednesday was updated with the correct cumulative total of vaccine doses given the previous day.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (4), Benton (24), Craccamus (112), Kratsop (6), Colombia (23), Couse (20), Crook (18). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake ( 3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Lynn (82), Marul (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Pork (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (4) 10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (140), Yamhill (38).

The 4,359th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on October 7, positive on September 8 at the Kingman Community Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona. ..

The 4,360th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on October 13 and died at Harney District Hospital on October 27. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,361th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who was positive on September 14 and died on October 23 at the Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,362th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man from Crook County who was positive on October 18 and died in St. Charles Bend on October 26. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,363th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 56-year-old woman from Crook County who was positive on October 16 and died in St. Charles Bend on October 26. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,364th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 90-year-old man from Crook County who was positive on October 6 and died in St. Charles Bend on October 17. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,365th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 65-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on October 2 and died in St. Charles Bend on October 21. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,366th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on October 21 and died on October 24 in Adventist Health Portland. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,367th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 47-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on October 18 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on October 27. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,368th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Yamhill County who was positive on 14 October and died at the Willamette Valley Medical Center on 28 October. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,369th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 53-year-old man from Tillamook County who was positive on 27 October and died on 27 October in Adventist Health Portland. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,370th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on October 6 and died at Salem Hospital on October 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,372th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on October 18 and died at home on October 17. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.