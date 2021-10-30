Health
People with mental illness are now eligible for COVID boosters
People with some mental health conditions, including mood disorders such as schizophrenia and depression, COVID-19 vaccine booster immunityAccording to the latest guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition to depression Other mood disorders Includes bipolar disorder and seasonal affective disorder. Additional lung and liver disease and tuberculosis have also been added to the CDC’s list of eligibility conditions. Announced on Twitter last week..
Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Advisory Board, told The New York Times that the change was made. Approximately 85% of American adults are eligible for the COVID-19 booster..
“The doors are getting bigger and bigger,” Offit told The Times.
The national booster deployment program prioritizes those who may benefit from increased protection. COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Can bring. This includes people with an underlying disorder that may increase the risk of severe COVID-19 infection. The COVID-19 vaccine remains effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
According to the CDC Summary of that update For the underlying disorder, people with mental illness were added to the list in September 2021. Research shows They are at increased risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
One systematic review Referenced by CDC The highest COVID-19 mortality rate among people with mental illness was found to be in people with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. People with anxiety disorders were not at increased risk of death from COVID-19.
Currently, other adults eligible for booster immunization in the United States include adults over the age of 65, all Johnson & Johnson vaccinated individuals, long-term care workers, and COVID-19 for work and the environment. Includes adults at risk.People with immunodeficiency are also one-third eligible (4th in some cases) shot.
NS CDC Recommendations on Whether Boosters Are Required The strength is different and depends on the individual situation. For example, an adult over the age of 50 with a medical condition should “should” booster, and people aged 18-49 who are in the same condition can “get” a booster if they choose.
According to the CDC, the current list of conditions that may increase the risk of severe COVID-19 includes:
- Being a smoker or a former smoker.
- Have a BMI 25 years and over..
- Pregnant or recently pregnant (within 42 days).
- cancer.
- Immune weakness.
- Chronic kidney disease, liver disease, or lung disease (including asthma and “probably” hypertension).
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2).
- Dementia or other neurological condition.
- The condition of the heart.
- HIV.
- Mental health status (including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia).
- Down’s syndrome.
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia.
- Stroke or cerebrovascular accident.
- Substance use disorder.
- tuberculosis.
In addition to the population with the underlying disorder, certain populations are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 than others. Adults over the age of 65 are more likely to be severely ill.From Racial or ethnic minority groups According to the CDC, the chances of dying from COVID-19 are high at a young age. People with disabilities are also more likely to have worse COVID-19 results.
The CDC says it will update the list of medical conditions that can make you more susceptible to severe COVID-19 disease as the coronavirus evolves. According to the CDC, this is not a complete list and patients concerned about personal risk should consult a medical professional.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.
