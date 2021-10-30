Breast Cancer Survivors Remember The Nurse-To-Patient Journey





Murfreesboro, Tennessee (WTVF) —October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with many wrapped in pink to remind you. For sick survivors, there is no need to remind them of their fight. It’s a journey that never ends and it truly changes everything. Gay Engie, Misty Bourne, and Vasana Ratanaras are all nurses at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford. Their blue scrubs release them, but it is their conversation that reveals a deeper connection. They are part of the breast cancer survivor sisterhood, and each has its own story. I realized that Ency’s journey began with “annoying feelings” and missed the annual mammogram. “If you asked me, I would have said I hadn’t missed a year, but life is busy,” Ency said. For Bourne, she found a lump during a self-breast examination, only 38 years old. “Everyone said I was too young, there is no way this is cancer … you have no family history,” Bourne said. And at 9 weeks gestation, Ratanaras received news that she had stage 2 breast cancer. “We fought. We proceeded with the treatment. We performed a mastectomy and immediately started chemotherapy,” said Rattanarath. Each woman faced obstacles in her fight. “It’s not the cancer you’ve had your surgery on, it’s all tied up with a small bow, and you’re done,” Bourne said. But there was also a victory — even the birth of a healthy baby! “My daughter is seven today. Her name is Hope,” he said. A few years later, now that the cancer is gone, each woman says she has changed deeply due to her illness. Not only physically, but also as a caregiver. Ency said she had a new consciousness when she saw her patient. “I had an army. I had a family and a lady on the floor fed me for four weeks. It was just great. But because we have patients who don’t have it, it Is our role, “said Ency. For Bourne, it’s a deeper connection when she sends the patient to surgery. “I can say that I’m ready to hold someone’s hand and experience perhaps the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but there’s another side. There’s a silver lining. You’re about life I have this beautiful perspective, “Bourne said. For Ratanaras, it’s an opportunity to share her story and become a face of encouragement. “It helps inspire them, I hope-give them an ounce of hope that they can fight their journey,” Ratanaras said. Now, as both a nurse, a patient, and a survivor, each woman emphasizes the importance of early detection, listening to your body, and getting a mammogram each year.

