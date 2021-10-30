Health department promotes influenza vaccine in outbreak of COVID-19

The Northwestern Michigan Health Department urged everyone to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities from the flu on Thursday, especially while continuing to fight COVID-19. Announced that

Influenza vaccination is important this season as the health departments serving the counties of Antrim, Charles Bois, Emmet and Ozego can spread the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time. Said.

Importantly, residents can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people at high risk of getting the flu are also at increased risk of getting COVID-19. According to the CDC, vaccination against both COVID-19 and influenza is a safe and effective strategy to protect people and their communities from illness.

Dr. Josh Myerson, Medical Director of the Department of Health in Northwestern Michigan, said: “People over 6 months are advised to be vaccinated against the flu, with a few exceptions. A good guide on what parents need to know about the flu is healthchildren.org.. “

Myerson suggested that it was time to get a flu shot.

“And you can safely get COVID-19 vaccination and other necessary immunizations at the same time,” Myerson added.

Influenza vaccines are currently available at local and state health departments, clinics and pharmacies.

To find a health department clinic near you and make an appointment for a flu shot, visit the following website: www.nwhealth.org/influenza..

The health department said it was welcomed to bring it to the available clinics, but reservations were welcomed, saving time at the clinic. (800) If you would like to call 432-4121 to book an influenza vaccine or schedule both influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the CDC, influenza vaccines are the best way to reduce the risk of seasonal influenza and its potential serious complications. The CDC said each year that influenza vaccination significantly reduces the burden of influenza in the United States, preventing millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.

Approximately 3.5 million people in Michigan were vaccinated against the flu during last year’s flu season, as reported in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR). The state has set a goal of immunizing a total of 4 million Michigans during the 2021-2022 flu season.

According to the Ministry of Health, last year’s flu season was unique in many ways, resulting in historically low flu activity throughout the season.

Public health experts say that regional mitigations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as masking, increasing social distance, and influenza vaccination, may have reduced the number of influenza cases last season below average. I’m pointing out.

However, during a typical flu season, such as the flu season 2019-2020, the country has an estimated 39-56 million cases of flu, 18-26 million medical visits for flu, and 500,000. Recorded a nearby influenza hospitalization.

Despite the comparison with the common cold, the flu is very serious and can be fatal, especially for children, the elderly and people with chronic health, health officials say.

In addition, the Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics to all local residents and visitors over the age of 12 with advance reservations. Minors need parental consent. If you have any questions, or if you can’t find a date and time that suits you or your child, anyone can call (800) 432-4121.

The clinic offers clients the choice of Pfizer, Moderna, or J & J unless otherwise stated. To view upcoming COVID-19 clinics in the 4 County area, please visit: www.nwhealth.org..

From October 26-28, the Department of Health in Northwestern Michigan reported a total of 163 new COVID-19 cases and 5 COVID-19-related deaths.

On Tuesday, 53 new cases were identified, including 13 in Antrim County, 21 in Charlevoix, 11 in Emmet County, and 8 in Otsego County. In addition, two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Otsego County.

On Wednesday, 65 new cases were reported, including 15 in Antrim, 16 in Charlevoix, 12 in Emmet and 22 in Ozego County, and two new cases, including one each in Charlevoix and Emmet County. Death was reported.

On Thursday, 45 new cases were identified, including 6 in Antrim, 9 in Charlevoix, 15 in Emmet, and 15 in Otsego County, and one new COVID-19-related death was identified in Otsego County. I did.

As of October 27, Michigan reported a total of 1,120,357 COVID-19 cases and 22,060 deaths.