Confirmation: Doctors Answer Concerns About Influenza Vaccination





Dr. Joshua Septimus states that influenza vaccination does not increase the risk of getting COVID-19, but it can affect mammograms.

NS Verification The team has received many questions about Influenza vaccination This flu season. Two of them are: COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)And “Can it affect the mammogram?” We will take your concern Houston Methodist Doctor Dr. Joshua 7th Claim: If you get the COVID-19 vaccine this year, you don’t need to be vaccinated against the flu. NS. “Influenza and Covid-19 are caused by two different viruses, so both must be vaccinated,” said Dr. Septimus. Claim: Influenza vaccination may increase your chances of getting COVID-19. NS. “The COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are completely different viruses and are not cross-reactive,” explained Dr. Septimus. Claim: There is a waiting period between the COVID-19 booster shot and the flu vaccine. NS. Dr. Septimus said: “Early in the vaccine program, there was a 14-day waiting period between the vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s no longer the case. Both are available on the same day.” Claim: After being vaccinated against the flu, you have to wait a certain amount of time to get a mammogram. do not know. Dr. Septimus said: “It was caused by the discovery of swollen lymph nodes after the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is an open question whether it will occur with other vaccines. My conclusion is that at this point the vaccine This is the case when creating a mammogram to space the mammograms a few weeks after inoculation. “ Claim: Some people are allergic to the flu vaccine. it depends. “Sure, some people are allergic to certain flu vaccines, but now they are blessed with several different flu vaccines,” said Dr. Septimus. Always find a flu prescription that you can tolerate even if you have allergies. “ Claim: It’s better to get the flu than to get the flu shot. NS. Dr. Septimus said: That is not true. It kills thousands of Americans each year, and even if the flu vaccine isn’t completely effective in preventing the flu, it can save your life or keep you away from the hospital. “ Claim: Vaccination against the flu twice a year gives you double immunity to the flu. NS. “There are some suggestions that if you get the flu vaccine early in the flu season, your immunity may weaken over time. This may not be the case at the end of the year. But there is no evidence to suggest that doubling will double your immunity, “explained Dr. Septimus. Claim: There is a shortage of influenza vaccinations this year. NS. “There are many flu shots, so go to the pharmacy, go to your doctor, and get the vaccine as soon as possible, no matter what care provider you use,” said Dr. Septimus. look: More stories from the VERIFY team

