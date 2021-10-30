Post-puncture brain fog is due to enzyme damage, according to LA studies





Researchers have discovered that the coronavirus makes enzymes in the body, damaging small blood vessels in the brain and depriving cells of oxygen-rich blood.

New Orleans — I’ve heard people recovering from COVID-19 talking about prolonged brain fog for months. The cause was a mystery to the medical community, but now there is a new answer. There is also a new free study for people with long COVID symptoms. A new science published today in the well-known journal Nature Neuroscience sheds light on the brain fog after COVID-19. Researchers have discovered that the coronavirus makes enzymes in the body, damaging small blood vessels in the brain and depriving cells of oxygen-rich blood. Dr. Micheler Longo, a neurologist at Tulane, says the new information will help people suffering from brain fog after COVID know that there are real biological changes that are causing their symptoms. “If this is said to be your anxiety and depression, and it was a really tough year during the pandemic, and that’s why you’re struggling, it may not be the big picture.” Said Dr. Micheler Longo. Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Clinical Neurology, University of Tulane. And that new knowledge could lead to future dosing to block that harmful enzyme. Dr. Longo states that there remains a high demand for appointments at Tulane’s post-COVID neurology clinics. People are struggling with the following: Forgetfulness

Malaise

Racing heart rate

Loss of taste, sense of smell

My hands and feet are tingling According to Dr. Longo, people who are asymptomatic, that is, who are asymptomatic when infected with the virus, have long-term COVID health problems after recovery. She says long COVID patients are: All socio-economic background

All ages including children, college students, adults and the elderly

Asymptomatic ICU survivors

With or without previous health. Some are even healthy professional athletes. Currently, doctors can only treat symptoms, not cures. And there seem to be multiple causes for a long COVID. “I don’t think there’s a single drug that treats these symptoms for everyone,” Dr. Longo said looking to the future. There are many studies in Tulane that have examined long COVIDs. Soon, the doctor will join the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge and LSU Health in New Orleans to explore the long COVID mystery in future National Institutes of Health research. They try to understand why some people get well, but many others who survive remain ill for a long time. Sign up for clinical trials: Chulane 504-988-0200

LSU Health: 504-568-8088

Pennington 225-763-3000 Details of the Long COVID RECOVER Study: https://www.pbrc.edu/news/media/2021/long-covid-study.aspx Details of the Long COVID RECOVER Study: https://recovercovid.org/ Details of a study published in Nature on long COVID brain fog:

