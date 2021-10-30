As the number of cases continues to grow, the focus will be on monoclonal antibody therapy – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4)– In one of Colorado’s largest hospitals, the threat of reaching capacity has become a reality as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases. read more: The caravan carpool app connects skiers, borders with drivers heading to the mountains “Colorado is on the verge of breaking healthcare and there is no other way to put it down,” said Dr. Richard Zane. Dr. Zane is responsible for the emergency services at Coronavirus UC Health University Hospital and is one of the state hospitals already using monoclonal antibody therapy at COVID-19 infected hospitals. He says they are more dependent on it than ever before. “If you can prevent one hospitalization, it’s rewarding. Our hospital is full, the ICU is full, and the emergency department is full. You are infected with symptomatic COVID-19 and are at risk of hospitalization. The only tool in the toolbox for treating people in case is a monoclonal antibody. Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow, and Governor Jared Polis says he will focus more on state resources on making treatment more available. read more: Sheriff Jefferson County warns community about the missing 13-year-old Cayden barber “There is no reason to use hospital capabilities for monoclonal antibody therapy. We can do that via mobile buses and have state-wide drive-throughs, walk-throughs, walk-outs and emergency care centers available.” He said at a press conference on Thursday. However, not everyone is eligible. People with an unvaccinated underlying disorder are the first to line up, and timing is a major factor. “You can get too sick. If you’re getting oxygen or you’re in the hospital, your illness is terrible. If that doesn’t make a difference and you don’t get sick enough,” Zane said. Said the doctor. The best and most effective way to keep him out of the hospital with COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. “It doesn’t make sense to hesitate to vaccinate, but is a monoclonal antibody completely acceptable? It doesn’t make sense, it’s the same science,” Zane said. Other news: Colorado COVID: Community Test Site Prepared As Cases Increase Across State The state plans to launch five mobile buses that offer treatment, two coming out on Monday. You can also find a location online as long as your medical professional determines that you meet the eligibility criteria. Colorado Department of Health and Environment website..

