1,420 new cases, 14 deaths





To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We will update this story on Friday, October 29th with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon. New cases, deaths, hospitalizations The Oregon Department of Health reported on Friday new confirmed and estimated 1,420 cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths associated with COVID-19, resulting in 365,053 and 4,372 deaths across the state. rice field. There were 178 cases in Marion County and 26 cases in Pork County. State-wide hospitals treated 513 patients with COVID-19, five less than Thursday. This includes 133 COVID patients in beds in the intensive care unit, 10 more than the previous day. The state’s adult ICU bed capacity is 92%. Adult non-ICU bed capacity is 93%. Predictions show changes in hospitalization, pediatric vaccination Latest report from Oregon Health & Science University using COVID prediction model Predicts a slowdown in hospitalization reduction due to fatigue with public health protocols that are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. OHSU reports that the risk remains, but it is not expected to cause a surge. According to a recent news release, the OHSU Forecast document employs an epidemiological model that has been used for many years to predict the number of people who are susceptible, actively infected, or have previously recovered. The current report, released Thursday, was provided by OHA and others, who predict the rate at which the virus can spread to the population and provide predictions of possible outcomes such as infection rates and impacts on hospital capacity. I’m using data. The latest report also predicts that the expected approval of a pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 by federal agencies and the Western State Scientific Safety Work Group will help reduce COVID-19 infections. The state averages about 11,000 vaccinations per day OHA reported on Friday that 23,472 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on October 28. Of this total, 12,327 were administered on October 28 — 1,243 for the first dose, 908 for the second dose, and 10,117 for the third and booster doses. The remaining 11,145 were administered the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on October 28, according to health officials. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 10,981 times per day. Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,283,855 doses, Modana 1,984,600 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 227,283 doses. As of Friday, 2,813,720 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,609,287 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. Salem Health COVID-19 patients Number of Coronavirus Patients at Salem Health on Friday, October 29: 42: Total number of COVID-19 inpatients, 74% unvaccinated.

10: ICU COVID-19 patient.

4: COVID-19 patients wearing ventilators. COVID-19 in numbers The latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Friday, October 29 is as follows: 4,372: The person who died of COVID-19.

365,053: Total number of cases of COVID-19.

513: Hospital COVID-19 patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county As of Friday, October 29, the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed is: Baker: 2,058 cases, 29 dead.

Benton: 5,671 cases, 31 dead.

Craccamas: 30,408 cases, 313 people died.

Clatsop: 2,467 cases, 28 dead.

Colombia: 3,926 cases, 44 deaths.

Coos: 5,165 cases, 96 dead.

Crook: 3,024 cases, 50 dead.

Curry: 1,834 cases, 25 people died.

Deschutes: 21,037 cases, 125 deaths.

Douglas: 12,377 cases, 255 dead.

Gilliam: 163 cases, 4 dead.

Grants: 1,008 cases, 13 people died.

Harney: 1,158 cases, 28 dead.

Hood River: 1,973 cases, 37 dead.

Jackson: 23,433 cases, 320 deaths.

Jefferson: 3,866 cases, 57 dead.

Josephine: 9,531 cases, 198 people died.

Klamath: 8,293 cases, 123 deaths.

Lake: 968 cases, 12 dead.

Lane: 28,344 cases, 312 dead.

Lincoln: 3,282 cases, 41 dead.

Lynn: 13,355 cases, 132 deaths.

Malheur: 5,749 cases, 80 deaths.

Marion: 37,559 cases, 458 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,878 cases, 23 dead.

Multnomah: 56,757 cases, 718 deaths.

Pork: 7,561 cases, 82 deaths.

Sherman: 164 cases, 3 dead.

Tillamook: 1,995 cases, 34 dead.

Umatira: 14,673 cases, 152 deaths.

Union: 3,246 cases, 50 deaths.

Warowa: 701 cases, 12 people died.

Wasco: 2,967 cases, 41 dead.

Washington: 39,422 cases, 327 deaths.

Wheeler: 107 cases, 1 dead.

Yan Hill: 8,933 cases, 118 people died. Source: Oregon Health Department Contact the reporter Natalie Pate so [email protected], 503-399-6745, Twitter @NataliePateGwin, Or Facebook www.Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist..

