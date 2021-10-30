“In Nigeria, quality of life is not considered in cancer treatment” | Guardian Nigeria News

Ebunola Anozie is President and Chief Executive Officer of Care Organization Public Enlightenment (COPE), a breast cancer awareness network founded in 1995, to reduce breast cancer mortality through screening, counseling, referrals, education, awareness and development. I am working on (screen). Meanwhile, Ngozi Ejedimu is a lawyer, entrepreneur, breast cancer advocate, and survivor. She manages @whatcancernaija on Instagram and her only mission is to enable women to be proactively informed about their breasts and make informed decisions. She uses her journey as a survivor to change the stories and fears behind her illness, defend the cause of the patient’s experience in breast cancer management, and help women navigate their journey and life. Established the Judas Foundation for Breast Cancer Dedicated to After Breast Cancer.

In this interview with TOBIA WODIPE as part of the 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both women went beyond screening and awareness to address the challenges surrounding breast cancer treatment in Nigeria, leading to increased mortality from poor health care in the country. We talked about how we are contributing.

How was your journey to this point, five years after your recovery?

So far it has been very interesting. From discovering that life after breast cancer is another ball game, to having to deal with people who know I’m dying when you’re being treated, and the health system Concludes it with the fact that is strange. I’m basically my own doctor. I read and study all the time, not because of fear, but because of what I’m doing, I have no choice.

Sometimes I miss the cleavage. I don’t always understand my mood swings. But I am happy and grateful to be alive. Did I mention side effects? The journey was hard, lonely, rewarding, rewarding, confusing and annoying, but full of laughter, patience, gratitude and resilience.

Do you think there is a growing awareness of breast cancer in Nigeria today?

There is more turmoil about breast cancer awareness, perhaps because it is a money-making plan for NGOs, or because a young woman under the age of 40 is dying. But the question is, do people understand it? Breast cancer is automatically associated with death, so many women refuse to even discuss the word “cancer.”

You know that there are many aspects to health literacy. The focus is on screening and early detection, leaving no room for other variables. Breast health should be the starting point. It doesn’t make sense to make a fuss about breast cancer and focus on just one side of it. Screening does not mean survival. It does not classify mental health problems or metastatic breast cancer. Unfortunately, breast cancer awareness behavior is not sufficient.

What do you think are the obstacles to breast cancer treatment in Nigeria?

Financial toxicity, misinformation, lack of counseling options, poor knowledge of healthcare professionals, good medical facilities and doctors treating cancer are not doing business. Many women are treated by non-oncologists if it is of interest to you. We don’t have a social care package that allows women to travel, so in Nigeria you could die even if you’re rich and educated because you refused treatment based on what you heard or told. I have. Finally, some women don’t know they have breast cancer until it’s too late.

Despite rising cases and mortality rates each year, Nigeria also lacks treatment centers and facilities in major cities. Why does this problem persist? And how does it affect patient care?

The fact that greed and people are in roles they do not understand is the main reason the problem still exists. Nigeria does not understand the significance of cancer, and people continue to die until they do. Why is there no knowledge exchange program that invites doctors from overseas to conduct training and dispatch doctors there? The equipment is expensive, but it’s not something Nigeria can’t afford. It’s not just a priority, powers just go abroad.

Cancer is not a problem that affects everyone. I saw the speed of tackling Ebola and COVID-19, which shows the volume. Too many patients and lack of doctors, hospitals and equipment affect patient care. In Nigeria, quality of life is not considered in cancer treatment.

What is the best way to treat patient-centered cancer in Nigeria?

research! Understand illness, patients and environment and stop using data from abroad. Engage the patient in the process. The patient’s experience has not been used as a tool for learning and improvement in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the ratio of doctors to Nigerian patients is horrifying, and Nigerian patients may be a little difficult to achieve patient-centric care because they are scared to ask questions and doctors feel angry. not. You disagreed with your opinion.

Besides, they don’t have time to focus on the patient. They focus on illness instead. Keep in mind that patient-centric care should include patient-focused care, which should take into account individual patient preferences, needs and values. Patients must be able to comment, ask questions, and complain. How many oncologists are there in Nigeria? Do you have a social worker in the hospital? Patient navigator?

You started the Breast Cancer Foundation to help other women, but what were your main challenges and concerns?

My biggest challenges are finances, technology, and human resources. I want to make more use of technology. Nigeria also seems to have a cancer creek made up of NGOs that are difficult to invade. Advocacy is different for me because I got cancer and was treated and lost my friends. I gave up and decided to do what I could do with what I had.

Well, this will surprise you, but breast cancer patients and survivors can be very lazy. They tend to swallow information hooks, lines and sinkers without the effort of investigating. Women are the biggest problem for themselves. I tremble with what I hear every day. My concern is that there needs to be a process to release these women to the world after treatment, and that is not the case. WhatsApp groups are set up with no form of control, how do you filter the type of information you get?

I have problems with body image, obtaining breast foam / prosthesis, mastectomy bra, understanding of aftercare plans, nutrition, etc. From diagnosis to aftercare, I want a building that will be a hub for breast cancer. I can’t let go of too much, but I’m looking for people and organizations to partner with.

Are factors such as religion, culture, and social norms involved in diagnosis and treatment?

All three play a major role, but again, it depends on the individual. I hear that the church does not even like to encourage discussions on breast cancer awareness. Let’s tackle the problem one by one: Religion: Religious leaders are not doctors, they should know their limits, they have contributed to the death of many women. Culture, people think cancer is a white illness, others think you can “catch” it, there are superstitions, so don’t talk or think about it. Do nothing. That way it won’t happen to you.

Social norms are people who recycle what they hear without due diligence. You know that bad news comes faster, gains more traction, and social media and the internet are useless. After all, no one can force a woman to make a decision. The prayer is that the decision should be in her best interests. You donate money for a woman to go to the hospital for treatment and she chooses traditional medicine.

Stigma and false diagnoses are still being dealt with by many women, how are you helping to fight this?

I actually posted a photo of myself exposing the scars of a mastectomy to encourage women to seek help and receive treatment. As a lover of reading and research, I feel like I’m just talking about breast cancer, but it gives me the tools to find the information I provide every day. Knowledge is power and my experience is an additional benefit. I didn’t have the amount of information I have now five years ago. Because I was a beginner who didn’t know more than one person with breast cancer. I fight with words, pictures and storytelling. The more money and help I get, the more I will be able to do. My purpose is to make women more positive about their health, and the stigma is all in my head.

You started breaking the silence to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, why did you do this?

To be honest, I had burnout recently, so I didn’t have any plans for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I didn’t feel any pressure. But then it turned out that silence was not an option. I slept and just appeared to break the silence. This is why problems like early detection are no longer sufficient. It is stage 4 breast cancer that kills. Most women ignore the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, especially in the absence of pain. If the breasts are dense, the mammogram will not detect breast cancer. Breast health awareness is important. Many people really don’t care about survivors. It can be very lonely.

How can the government go beyond lip service and courtesy to provide better access to the treatment of cancer patients and improved medical care?

Since there is actually one in every region, we need to start by improving medical facilities, especially primary health centers, but most of them are not functioning optimally. Encourage doctors’ exchange programs to facilitate knowledge exchange. There is not enough to fight cancer in Nigeria. Make survivors part of the process and play a strategic role. They are unaware that they are a major stakeholder.

Invest in the healthcare sector. Everything that is not raised will die. Place the right people in the right roles. Corruption, greed, and ego continue to boost lip service. Invest in doctors, equipment, facilities, knowledge and research to provide better access to treatments for cancer treatment and improve medical care. There is basically no cancer registration in Nigeria because there is no central database. Data is collected in silos. You also need the data to make improvements.