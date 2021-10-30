The ketogenic diet wasn’t enough to get rid of my type 2 diabetes

There is no one-size-fits-all diet that helps control blood sugar levels. I have learned that the best diet works for you. If you live with type 2 diabetes, you definitely Ketogenic dietIs praised for its potential to prevent or treat a variety of illnesses, including Diabetes mellitus .. Many fans have vowed to manage their blood sugar levels properly. On a lifelong diet during recovery, I didn’t expect to be attracted to what looked like another trendy diet. But then my mother died of a heart attack caused by congestive heart failure, a complication of type 2 diabetes. I’ve already lived with my type 2 diabetes for nearly a decade, but her death at the relatively young age of 66 was a wake-up call that prompted my own ongoing health journey. bottom. After hearing the claims about how people could improve their diabetes and stop taking the drug by following the ketogenic diet, I decided to give it a try.

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb diet that limits your carbohydrate intake to about 5% of your total daily calories. The rest is made up of 10 to 20 percent protein and 75 to 85 percent fat. By strictly limiting carbohydrates, you can burn fat as fuel instead of glucose, which is the body’s main source of energy. The by-product of this fat burning process is ketones, hence the name diet. It is also attractive to people with type 2 diabetes. After all, logic determines whether you consume too much glucose (carbohydrates) in your diet. Blood sugar levels should remain relatively low. According to the journal’s 2020 meta-analysis, many type 2 diabetics on a ketogenic diet have seen lower blood sugar and A1C levels. Nutrition and diabetes .. That’s also what happened to me. However, my A1C did not decrease enough to improve diabetes.

according to American Diabetes Association (ADA), Type 2 diabetes does not cure. Even if symptoms do not appear, the disease is still present and can recur. However, complete or partial remission is possible. This is achieved by reaching A1C levels in the non-diabetic or pre-diabetic range without the use of drugs. according to There is, Non-diabetic A1C is less than 5.7%. The range of prediabetes is between 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent. I was able to reduce my medication by following the ketogenic diet, but I couldn’t stop taking it. Therefore, we cannot count ourselves among those who can relieve diabetes. However, I learned a lot about the nature of diabetes, including how much it can affect my health through lifestyle changes.

After nearly two years on a diet, I think the reason why Keto wasn’t as effective for me comes down to three main factors. Unregulated gluconeogenesis Most of us logically think that if you don’t eat carbohydrates, your blood sugar will drop. Unfortunately, when it comes to diabetes, things aren’t that simple. My blood sugar level dropped with Keto, but it didn’t drop that much, and I still needed medicine to stay within my target range. At first, I thought the solution was to eat even less carbs — as if 20 grams per day (the average consumed on a ketogenic diet) wasn’t low enough! So I experimented as well as fasting Carnivore diet.. At that time, I finally discovered what was really happening. When I was eating a carnivore and fasting, I had some of the highest blood sugar levels in my life, even though I wasn’t consuming any carbs. That’s because my liver made glucose through a process called gluconeogenesis. The human body is designed to make ketones for fuel when glucose is deficient, but ketones alone do not work. Therefore, the liver provides glucose during periods of starvation (including lack of carbohydrates) by synthesizing it from protein. Increased gluconeogenesis is a major cause of type 2 diabetes and is thought to be the cause of hyperglycemia (hyperglycemia). Insulin is an important hormone that inhibits gluconeogenesis, but insulin resistance (the body’s inability to use insulin properly) causes impaired insulin signaling. Obviously, a carnivore diet was a bad choice for me, but I had hyperglycemia even on an empty stomach and lacked the carbohydrates and proteins that the liver could synthesize into glucose. In people without diabetes, fasting stimulates the hormone glucagon, instructing the liver to release glucose stores. Glycogenolysis.. Their bodies then produce insulin to rebalance blood sugar levels. However, people with type 2 diabetes may not be able to produce enough insulin to compensate for the increase in glucose, especially if insulin resistance requires an extra amount of glucose. So when I fasted (or ate too much carbs), my blood sugar spiked. Over time, I learned that there are “sweet spots” of carbohydrates. Too much carbohydrate will raise your blood sugar, but too little will raise your blood sugar. There were too few keto for me. Disorders of the intestinal flora After a bad reaction to a diabetes drug that causes slow gastric emptying, I decided to see if I could heal myself. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), The state I have had for over 20 years. I believe GERD is primarily responsible for the reaction. A new study links GERD to gut microbiota dysfunction. Chest Disease Journal And 2021 studies World Journal of Gastroenterology.. So I tried an intestinal healing program. The happy “accident” not only helped me cure gastroesophageal reflux disease, but also dramatically improved my blood sugar — significantly better than Keto! I didn’t have a diabetic gut program, so I wouldn’t have believed the effect if I hadn’t experienced it myself. But in the end, healing the gut flora, not keto, made the biggest difference to me. It lowered my A1C enough that I was able to move from taking two drugs to just one — metformin, a drug that does not affect insulin production. This means that you have changed your insulin sensitivity enough so that your body makes enough insulin to control your blood sugar. What surprised me most was that I ate a lot of carbohydrates in my gut diet. This allowed them to eat starchy vegetables such as sweet potatoes and squash, fiber-rich beans, whole grains such as quinoa and black rice, and low-carbohydrate fruits such as green apples. Allowed by the keto diet. This is when I finally found that I would do my best on a moderately low carb diet as long as I had a healthy gut microbiota. In fact, a high carbohydrate tolerance can provide sufficient plant diversity to the gut flora so that prebiotics can maintain good bacteria. A new study supports this for type 2 diabetes. 2021 study life science We found that dysbiosis (lack of beneficial bacteria in the gut) can be responsible for as many as 90% of type 2 diabetes. This is because metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and regulation of blood sugar levels begin in the intestine.

Keto didn’t do any more because of my diabetes when I was disappointed, my primary care doctor reminded me There is He points out that type 2 diabetes involves more genetic factors than type 1 diabetes. actually, research Indicates that if one parent has type 2 diabetes, that individual has a 40% chance of developing the condition in their lifetime. If both parents have type 2 diabetes, the risk increases to 70%. Sometimes we can only influence that much. This was the most important lesson that Keto taught me. Because I was finally able to stop blaming myself. Society always tells us that type 2 diabetes is a diet, even though genetics really plays a big role. I knew my family had diabetes, but I blamed myself for years of diabetes. In the meantime, I saw everything I ate, but my non-diabetic friends and family ate all the candies and carbs they wanted. Self-blame didn’t make much sense given that I took care of myself. Type 2 diabetes is a multifactorial disorder with both insulin resistance and insulin deficiency. research show. Many people point out insulin resistance as a major cause of type 2 diabetes, but this alone does not give the big picture.yet research Shows that even the development of insulin resistance, which is often blamed solely on lifestyle factors, may have a genetic component. In addition, due to these genetic factors, a 2016 study Diabetes care It has been shown that only about 40% of people with type 2 diabetes can get it back with diet and exercise. It leaves about 60 percent of us who can’t. But that doesn’t mean that adopting a healthy lifestyle isn’t worth the effort. Although diet and exercise cannot cure genetics, my efforts have shown that it can affect insulin resistance. The work done to heal the gut flora and find the right amount of carbohydrates has helped keep A1C below 7% with metformin alone. For me, this is a big step forward. I used to take three diabetes medications.