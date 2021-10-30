The origin of covid-19 may never be known, says US intelligence.





U.S. intelligence agencies released a new, more detailed version of a review on whether the coronavirus originated from animal-to-human transmission or leaked from the laboratory on Friday, so the origin of COVID-19 cannot be identified. Said there is a possibility. In a declassified report, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States (ODNI) said that both natural origin and laboratory leaks are plausible hypotheses about how SARS-COV-2 first infected humans. Said. However, analysts said there was disagreement over which one was more likely or could make a definitive assessment. The report also dismissed the proposal that the coronavirus emerged as a biological weapon, saying that supporters of the theory were accused of “not having direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virginology” and disinformation. Read again: US FDA Approves First Covid-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old The report, published on Friday, is an update to the 90-day review released in August by President Joe Biden’s administration. To protect the citizens. China responded by criticizing the report on Friday. “The US move to rely on its intelligence agency instead of scientists to track the origin of COVID-19 is a complete political farce,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington. Said in a statement. “… it will only undermine the study of science-based origins and hinder global efforts to find the source of the virus,” the statement said. Former Republican President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, who lost bids for reelection because a deadly pandemic devastated the US economy, called COVID-19 a “Chinese virus.” Read again: Delta mutants easily transmitted by domestically vaccinated people: UK study Some US espionage agencies strongly supported the explanation that the virus originated in nature. However, there is little confirmation that the virus has spread naturally among wildlife in recent months. According to ODNI reports, four US espionage agencies and several agencies are “less confident” that they are derived from COVID-19-infected animals or related viruses. However, some agencies have “moderate conviction” that the first human COVID-19 infection is likely the result of an experiment by the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a laboratory accident involving the handling of animals. He said he was. U.S. espionage agencies would be more about the origin of COVID-19 without new information indicating that the virus had followed a specific route from animals to humans, or that the Wuhan Institute was dealing with the virus or related viruses. I don’t believe I can give a clear explanation before COVID-19 surfaced. The report states that US institutions and the global scientific community lack “a complete understanding of epidemiological data from clinical samples or early COVID-19 cases” and this definitive if more evidence surfaced. He said the findings could be reviewed. China faces international criticism that it did not cooperate more fully in investigating the origin of COVID. The embassy statement also dismissed the criticism. “We support and will continue to be actively involved in science-based efforts to track origin, but we strongly oppose attempts to politicize this issue,” he said. rice field. Read again: Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination drive reaches the frozen coast of Antarctica

