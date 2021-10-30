Covid 19 Delta Outbreak: Seven more residents and staff test positive at Auckland Rest Home





Today, the community has 160 new COVID-19 cases, the highest ever in New Zealand.Video / NZ Herald

Two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 in Auckland’s care home were transferred to the hospital, and the other five were taken care of on-site. The day after the first positive Covid-19 case was announced at Edmonton Meadows Care Home, seven residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said 52 residents and 40 staff were tested for the virus and all other test results were returned and negative, except for the nine reported positive cases. .. “Residents in need of hospital care will be transferred accordingly,” a spokesman said. “Elderly Housing with Care facilities are well-versed in infection prevention and control measures and have a process in place to care for Covid-19-positive residents while ensuring the safety of other residents and staff.” He said Edmonton Meadows continues to be supported by the Public Health and Waitmata District Health Commission. Residents who were fully vaccinated at the Henderson facility tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Today, the Ministry of Health said seven more residents and one staff member were also positive, with the total number of remaining cases reaching nine. “It is important to note that there are high levels of vaccination among the residents of the home and all staff are fully vaccinated,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. It is still unknown how the virus invaded the rest of the house. All staff and residents of privately owned facilities are currently being tested and will also be tested on day 5 and day 12. The Auckland Community Health Staff provided support in a 60-bed care home, and the only staff who had to get stuck at this stage were those who tested positive. Rest Home provides hospitals, dementia and rest home care. A spokesman for the ministry said, “The retired village operates under Level 3 alertness guidelines for visitors, which means that people could only visit the village for compassionate reasons.” Herald was told Thursday night that a woman living in Edmonton Meadows returned a positive test result. The ministry said investigations were underway to identify the source of the infection. According to one source, the woman “began to show symptoms such as high temperature, rash, dry cough, and feeling sick last Friday.” Last year, Christchurch’s resting place became New Zealand’s deadliest Covid-19 cluster. A total of 12 dead were associated with the Rosewood Rest Home. It was discovered that they violated their obligations such as cleaning services and the provision of emergency supplies. There were cases of Covid-19 at six rest areas, some of which immediately stopped infection. However, two of them, Elderly Housing with Care in Auckland, Rosewood and CHT St. Margaret, accounted for 16 of New Zealand’s 22 Covid-related deaths at the time.

