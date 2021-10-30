Oregon Coronavirus: 1,420 cases, 14 deaths





Oregon Health Authority Announces 1,420 coronavirus Friday case associated with 14 deaths COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. New Oregon COVID-19 Forecast Hospitalizations continue to decline, indicating that they will be slower than a few weeks after peaking last month. Total bed filled with COVID-19 patients Fall to about 400 From the current 513 to the current Thanksgiving time, according to an analysis by Oregon Health & Science University. The predictions compiled by Peter Graven of OHSU are based in part on data showing that some Oregons have begun to gather indoors again. If there are new cases by county: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (112), Multnomah (6), Colombia (23), Couse (20), Crook (18), Curry (1), Deschutz (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Lynn (82) , Malheur (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Polk (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2) , Wallowa (14), Washington (140), Yamhill (38). Who died: The 4,359th coronavirus-related death in Oregon is a 89-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on September 8 at the Kingman Community Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona, and died on October 7. The 4,360th death was a 79-year-old Harney County man who died on October 27 at Harney District Hospital, which tested positive on October 13. The 4,361th death in Oregon is a 70-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on September 14 at the Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center and died on October 23. The 4,362th death was a 91-year-old Crook County man who tested positive on October 18 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 26. The 4,363th death in Oregon was a 56-year-old woman in Crook County who was positive on October 16 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 26. The 4,364th death was a 90-year-old Crook County man who tested positive on October 6 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 17. The 4,365th death in Oregon was a 65-year-old man from Crook County who was positive on October 2 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 21. The 4,366th death was a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on October 21 and died in Adventist Health Portland on October 24. The fourth,367th death in Oregon was a 47-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on October 18 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on October 27. The 4,368th death was a 74-year-old man in Yamhill County who died at the Willamette Valley Medical Center on October 28, with a positive test on October 14. The 4,369th death in Oregon was a 53-year-old man in Tillamook County who tested positive on 27 October and died on 27 October in Adventist Health Portland. The 4,370th death was a 67-year-old Polk County woman who died at Salem Hospital on October 27, with a positive test on October 6. The 4,371st death in Oregon is a 67-year-old Polk County woman who died at Salem Hospital on October 27, with a positive test on October 6. The 4,372th death was a 68-year-old Lincoln County man who died at home on October 17, testing positive on October 18. Unless otherwise noted, all had underlying medical conditions, and state officials were checking to see if they were. hospitalization: 513 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 5 from Thursday. This includes 133 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 10 from Thursday. vaccination: Since Thursday, 2,990 new vaccinations have been reported. Since it started: Oregon reports 365,053 confirmed or estimated infections and 4,372 deaths, one of the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 5,499,691 vaccinations were given, with 2,609,287 fully vaccinated and 204,433 partially vaccinated. For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/ -Fedor Emelianenko [email protected]503-294-7674;

