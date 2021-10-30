The origin of Covid-19 may never be discovered, says US intelligence.





US intelligence has stated that it is impossible to conclude whether Covid-19 was spread by an animal-to-human transmission or leaked from the laboratory. A paper published by the Director of National Intelligence details the findings published in August of a 90-day review ordered by President Joe Biden. According to the review, U.S. intelligence agencies disagree on the origin of the virus, but analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a biological weapon, and most agencies do not think the virus has been genetically engineered. I believe. China has resisted global pressure to fully cooperate with the pandemic investigation or to provide access to the coronavirus sequence stored at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Biden began the review as the theory that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Veterinary Medicine (initially widely rejected by experts) gained momentum. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters have long argued that a lab leak could occur as they sought to divert criticism of his response to the pandemic. China remains a very difficult place for espionage, countering allegations that it mishandled a pandemic outbreak that killed 5 million people worldwide. Officials involved in drafting the full report said they wanted to better inform the public about the challenge of identifying the origin of the virus. “I don’t think there’s one or two reports because we can understand it,” said one official who spoke on anonymous terms to discuss the information issue. The full report states that the Wuhan Institute of Virology “previously created chimeras or combinations of coronaviruses such as SARS, but this information does not provide insight into whether SARS Cov-2 was genetically engineered by WIV.” It states. The information that lab researchers sought treatment for respiratory illness in November 2019 “does not diagnose the cause of the pandemic,” the report said. Also, allegations that China launched the virus as a biological weapon have been accused of its supporters being “inaccessible to the Wuhan Institute of Virginology”, making scientifically invalid claims, or disinformation. The report said it was rejected because it was. Four agencies within the intelligence community said with confidence that the virus first transmitted from animals to humans. The fifth intelligence agency believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was laboratory-related. Prior to writing the report, analysts sought to strengthen or weaken each hypothesis by conducting a “Team A / Team B” discussion as described in the report. The report states that investigators will still provide access to China, including records and tissue samples from several Wuhan markets (Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, Qiyimen Living Animal Market, Dijiao Outdoor Pet Market, etc.) Identify the type of data you want. Scientists initially believed that the virus originated from animals sold on the South China Market, but was later ruled out by some as a place of origin. Visit for more stories from where you live InYourArea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/origins-covid-19-never-discoveredus-6136018 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

