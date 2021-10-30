Women who are pregnant with boys are less responsive to COVID





San Diego (KGTV) —A newly published study shows that women who are pregnant with boys have fewer protective antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection than women who expect girls. Researchers in Boston examined the placenta of 38 women infected with COVID. They found that there was a surprising difference in immune response based on fetal gender. According to Dr. Andrea Edro, a co-author of a study that is a doctor of maternal-fetal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, women carrying boys not only produced less antibodies to the virus in the first place, but also to the fetus. It is said that the transmission of the antibody was also low. Results published in Scientific translation medicine Women carrying boys are more likely to be more sensitive than women carrying girls, but Dr. Edrow said the difference in risk is probably minimal. “If you are pregnant, you are at high risk,” she said. “I think whether you carry boys and girls may change that risk slightly, but it’s all because the risk to you is much higher than for non-pregnant people of your age. Will be defeated. “ Pregnant women are three times more likely to enter the intensive care unit if infected with COVID, and are almost twice as likely to die from COVID as non-pregnant women, according to CDC data. is. Other findings in the paper suggest that the sex of the baby may affect long-term health risk after infection. Researchers have found that the placenta in men is more active when infected than in the placenta in women. It effectively results in more inflammation of the tissues surrounding the baby, which Dr. Edrow said earlier studies have linked to a greater risk of autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities. Following the 1918 pandemic, studies linked placental inflammation to a higher rate of schizophrenia from infection, Edrow said. “I don’t know what’s going on in children of the generation infected with COVID-19 in the womb. I hope that’s not the case, but I think it’s important to think about it.” Therefore, public health officials say it is very important that all pregnant mothers be vaccinated. The CDC pleaed at the end of last month to seek immunity from pregnant women. Authorities said 97% of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID were not vaccinated. Cases of women who died of COVID during pregnancy hit new highs in August, the latest month available. Dr. Edrow’s team is still studying whether the sex of the baby affects the strength of the vaccine response, but she says taking shots is the best thing for mothers and babies ( Pregnant women desperately need two doses, boys or girls. “When a mom is vaccinated, antibody levels go through the roof compared to what comes from a natural infection. It definitely gives more transfer to the baby and more protection for your baby. It will bring, “Edrow said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/in-depth/in-depth-women-pregnant-with-boys-mount-a-different-immune-response-to-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos