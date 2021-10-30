Experts suggest 5 things you can do to prevent a stroke





“Over the last few decades, rising stroke rates have been a formidable health concern in India,” said Dr. Jayara Zipandian, vice president of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), a world stroke organization. I have.

Stroke is a condition that affects the brain and is a major cause of disability and death in the country, with approximately 180,000 rupees of stroke cases reported each year. “In fact, between 1996 and 2019, 100% increase in the number of cases in Japan.. Stroke usually begins with a sudden feeling of weakness or numbness on one side of the body, after which it becomes difficult to see, talk, or lose coordination. Strokes can be caused by a restricted blood supply to the brain or by the rupture of blood vessels and the death of brain cells. When it comes to stroke prevention, choosing a healthy lifestyle can be of great help, “he continued. Here are five measures you can take Reduce the risk of stroke, As suggested by the experts. Treat high blood pressure The greatest risk factor for stroke is high blood pressure. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels, causing them to narrow, leak, or rupture. Hypertension should be monitored and managed on a regular basis to prevent stroke. Manage diabetes High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels over a long period of time. This can lead to the formation of blood clots, thus increasing the likelihood of stroke. Therefore, ensuring optimal blood sugar levels is an important aspect of preventing stroke in people suffering from diabetes. Eat healthy When it comes to stroke prevention, ensuring a healthy diet packed with fresh fruits and vegetables is a very effective way. A balanced diet with foods low in sodium, saturated fat, and trans fats and high in fiber helps reduce high cholesterol and high blood pressure, which are known to increase the risk of stroke. Exercise frequently Being physically active and exercising regularly can bring wonders to both your physical and mental health. In addition, regular exercise helps you lose weight, control blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce your chances of a stroke. Say no to smoking Smoking thickens blood and increases the risk of blood clots, which can increase the risk of stroke. Therefore, smoking cessation helps significantly reduce the risk of stroke. Stroke identification If you have a stroke, remember the acronym FAST to identify the symptoms that allow you to receive the right treatment at the right time.

NS: Face hanging

NS: Arm weakness

NS: Difficult to speak

NS: Time (to seek medical assistance) “Time is very important because we act in the golden age of 4.5 hours after the onset of symptoms, and CT scans and doctors / neurologists need to reach the stroke preparation center. The treatment we received in the golden age is life. Helps avoid loss and disability, “he said. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

