An additional 1.6 million people are invited to Covid Booster Jab to prepare for a “unique winter”

Another 1.6 million people currently qualified COVID-19 The booster vaccine will be invited next week as health officials urge people to prepare for a “unique winter.”

So far, about 9.5 million booster invitations have been sent to the British people and over 6 million jabs have been delivered in the first six weeks of the rollout, according to the NHS England.

According to the service, more than half of eligible people over the age of 50 and more than two-thirds over the age of 80 receive a third dose.

People in the next cohort of jabs will receive a text from the NHS vaccine and will be directed to the nearest vaccination site, including a link to the NHS website.

The number of people eligible for boosters changes daily. You will only be invited if at least 6 months have passed since the second dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid Booster Vaccine?

Those over 50 years old

People who live and work in long-term care facilities

Frontline medical and social care workers

People over the age of 16 in good health at high risk of getting a serious illness from Covid

People over the age of 16 who are the primary caregivers of people at high risk of Covid or who are susceptible to infections (transplants, cancer treatment, etc.)

People who are pregnant and belong to one of the eligible groups can also get booster doses

If you are not sure if you or someone you live with has a health condition that is considered high risk NHS Guidance can help.

How do I get a booster vaccine?

A dose of Booster Covid will be provided at least 6 months after the second jab.

The NHS invites most people to booster jabs, but you are a front-line health or social care worker and Book online The time allotted has passed since the last dose.

You need to contact us about booster bookings, but if you qualify, you don’t have to wait for this to happen.

The NHS website says: “If you haven’t been contacted and it’s been 6 months and a week (190 days) since your second dose, use this service to make a reservation.”

Dr. Nikki Kanani, Deputy Leader of the NHS Vaccination Program, said the number of people who received the third jab offer was “encouraging” and that anyone who received the offer would be offered. I advised.

Dr. Kanani said: other.

“Recently, I used a booster at a local pharmacy. More people are qualifying every day, and anyone who receives a text or letter can make a reservation and top up with the potential to save lives. It is advisable to get the jab right away.

“Vaccines are simple, fast and effective and help maximize the protection of the country from viruses.”

Overall, more than 86 million doses of coronavirus have been given, with 9 out of 10 adults receiving the first dose since the launch in December 2020.

