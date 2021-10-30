Health
An additional 1.6 million people are invited to Covid Booster Jab to prepare for a “unique winter”
Another 1.6 million people currently qualified COVID-19 The booster vaccine will be invited next week as health officials urge people to prepare for a “unique winter.”
So far, about 9.5 million booster invitations have been sent to the British people and over 6 million jabs have been delivered in the first six weeks of the rollout, according to the NHS England.
According to the service, more than half of eligible people over the age of 50 and more than two-thirds over the age of 80 receive a third dose.
People in the next cohort of jabs will receive a text from the NHS vaccine and will be directed to the nearest vaccination site, including a link to the NHS website.
The number of people eligible for boosters changes daily. You will only be invited if at least 6 months have passed since the second dose.
Who is eligible for the Covid Booster Vaccine?
Those over 50 years old
People who live and work in long-term care facilities
Frontline medical and social care workers
People over the age of 16 in good health at high risk of getting a serious illness from Covid
People over the age of 16 who are the primary caregivers of people at high risk of Covid or who are susceptible to infections (transplants, cancer treatment, etc.)
People who are pregnant and belong to one of the eligible groups can also get booster doses
If you are not sure if you or someone you live with has a health condition that is considered high risk NHS Guidance can help.
How do I get a booster vaccine?
A dose of Booster Covid will be provided at least 6 months after the second jab.
The NHS invites most people to booster jabs, but you are a front-line health or social care worker and Book online The time allotted has passed since the last dose.
You need to contact us about booster bookings, but if you qualify, you don’t have to wait for this to happen.
The NHS website says: “If you haven’t been contacted and it’s been 6 months and a week (190 days) since your second dose, use this service to make a reservation.”
Dr. Nikki Kanani, Deputy Leader of the NHS Vaccination Program, said the number of people who received the third jab offer was “encouraging” and that anyone who received the offer would be offered. I advised.
Dr. Kanani said: other.
“Recently, I used a booster at a local pharmacy. More people are qualifying every day, and anyone who receives a text or letter can make a reservation and top up with the potential to save lives. It is advisable to get the jab right away.
“Vaccines are simple, fast and effective and help maximize the protection of the country from viruses.”
Overall, more than 86 million doses of coronavirus have been given, with 9 out of 10 adults receiving the first dose since the launch in December 2020.
Listen to the latest episode of the ITV News coronavirus: All the podcasts you need to know:
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-10-29/more-than-16-million-newly-eligible-people-receive-coronavirus-booster-invite
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]