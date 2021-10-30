Covid’s Delta Variant Detected in 99% of Samples Collected in October: Government of Delhi | Latest News Delhi





New Delhi: Delta variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that cause coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and its substrains in 99% of Delhi patient samples sequenced in October, according to data from the Delhi government. Detected. Over 7,300 samples have been sequenced from Delhi since the establishment of the Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in India earlier this year. According to government data, delta variants were found in 54% of samples sequenced in April and 82% in May. This was when Delhi witnessed a large second wave of Covid-19 reporting more than 28,000 cases per day at its peak. The data suggest that 39% of all sequenced samples are delta variant samples. HT reported in June that the delta variant of Sars-Cov-2 defeated the alpha variant within a few weeks, causing the most devastating wave of Covid-19 in Delhi. Delta is more contagious and can better escape the immunity generated by natural infection or vaccination. According to sequencing researchers, the most common variant is still the delta (B1.617.2), found in nearly half of the sample, followed by the AY.4 subline. Dr. Ekta Gupta, head of the Regional INSA COG Institute of the Institute for Hepatobiliary Sciences in Delhi, said: Another senior scientist at INSACOG stated that AY4 was the most common delta subline found in Delhi, but the variant had no clinical significance yet. That is, more infections, more severe infections, or previously infected or fully vaccinated people. According to the latest breaking news, many sequences labeled AY4 have been reclassified as AY33 in the PANGO software used by researchers to classify variants. “It has been pointed out that the increasing diversity of deltas in India can lead to inaccurate classification of PANGOs, especially in newer sub-strains,” the report said. Dr. Ekta said: “The virus continues to mutate and is reclassified, but these variants have no clinical significance yet. They are closely related to the original delta variant and could affect many people in Delhi. Low, many of which are already exposed to Delta. ” A September-October serum surveillance in Delhi showed that 97% of the population is developing antibodies against the virus. “Currently, there are very few cases and sequences running. And whatever we sequence, we find a delta variant. This is a good sign. You will be worried if you notice anything else. “” Said a senior doctor at LokNayak Hospital, which is also the regional sequencing center.

