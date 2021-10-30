Weekly COVID-19 Update-October 29, 2021: COVID-19 cases / hospitalizations continue to decline





Dover (October 29, 2021)) – The Delaware Department of Public Health (DPH) provides up-to-date information on the latest statistics related to Delaware Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6 pm .. Total number of positive cases since March 11, 2020: 143,563

7-day average of new positive cases: 265.9, down from 331.4 last week

7-day average of overall positive test percentage: 6.2%, down from 6.9% last week

Hospitalization: 160, a decrease of 13 from last week.Serious illness: 26, up 2 from last week

Total number of deaths from COVID-19: 2,089

Total number of COVID-19 deaths since last week: 44 (including 30 from a review of vital statistics reports) COVID-19 vaccination: Total doses given by Delaware: 1,269,957

Percentage of Delaware people 12 years and older who received at least one dose (CDC data): 79.8%

Percentage of Delaware people over the age of 18 who received at least one dose (CDC data): 81.5%

Fully vaccinated Delaware: 532,524 Fully vaccinated Delaware people have significant protection from COVID-19 infection, serious illness and death. All qualified Delaware people must be vaccinated. For the latest information on the Delaware COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: de.gov/getmyvaccine.. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found on the Vaccine Tracker Dashboard below. de.gov/healthycommunity.. COVID-19 Case Vaccination Status Report: The following report provides a weekly breakdown of vaccination status for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations from October 18th to October 24th. The report highlights a significant proportion of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals that make up Delaware cases and hospitalization. Weekly overview

(10/18 -10/24) Unvaccinated cases Total cases of unvaccinated / partially vaccinated 1603 The total number of cases 2166 Percentage of unvaccinated / partially vaccinated cases 74% hospitalization Inpatients with unvaccinated / partially vaccinated 48 Total number of hospitalized cases 71 Percentage of unvaccinated / partially vaccinated inpatients 68% Dead (number) Unvaccinated / partially vaccinated COVID-19 died 15 Total COVID-19 deaths 17 Percentage of unvaccinated / partially vaccinated COVID-19 deaths 88% Breakthrough case (cumulative since vaccination began): Fully vaccinated Delaware: 532,524

Total number of breakthrough cases: 5,517 or 1% of vaccinated individuals

Breakthrough total number of hospitalizations: 103

Breakthrough total death toll: 77 A breakthrough case is defined as positive on a COVID-19 test after an individual has been fully vaccinated for more than 2 weeks, but does not mean that an infection has occurred after vaccination. Delaware COVID-19 Variant Case: Last week, 118 test samples were sequenced through regular monitoring of the test samples. Of these test samples, 95 (41.1%) sequenced in the DPH lab were positive for the variant strain, as were 23 additional specimens sequenced in the external lab. Of the 118 variant positive samples, all were identified as delta strains. Due to technical issues, the number of samples sampled this week has decreased. The problem is being resolved. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated the classification of known COVID-19 mutants. Currently, the Delta variant is the only variant monitored by the CDC as a “Variant of Concern”, and other variants are not currently classified as a “Variant of Concern”. For more information on CDC variant classification, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.. DPH COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Unit: DPH staff have worked with Delaware National Guard (DNG) medical staff to launch a mobile unit that provides the COVID-19 vaccine in underserved areas. Influenza vaccine is also available and can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Mobile units that use trailers to transport vaccines and provide vaccinations will visit these communities in Newcastle, Kent, and Sussex counties next week. COVID-19 testing will be available at each location. November 1st (Monday) Delmar Wawa, 38711 Sussex Highway, Delmar, 10 am-12pm Laurel Royal Farm, 30983 Sussex Highway, Laurel, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 2 Diamond Court, 35 Diamond Court, Harrington, 10 am-12pm Byler’s Store, 17104 S Dupont Hwy, Harrington, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 3 Royal Farms, 6538 Hall Town Road, Hartly, 10 am-12pm Rosehill Community Center, 19 Ramson Lane, Newcastle, 11: 00 am – 1:00 pm Calvary Baptist Church, 410 Fulton Street, Dover, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Adams Four Shopping Center, 800 West Third Street, Wilmington, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Thursday, November 4th Dollar General, 701 N Porter Street, Seaford, 10 am-12pm Glasgow Trailer Court, 268 Cornell Drive, Newark, 11: 00 am – 2:00 pm Friday, November 5th Bethel Market, 7743 Main Street, Bethel, 1 pm-3pm Capital Park, 1 President Drive, Dover, 10:30 am to 1:00 pm Brandywine Apartments, 2726 Jacqueline Drive, Wilmington, 11: 00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday, November 6 Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church, 501 North Washington Street, Wilmington, 2:00 pm-5 pm * The schedule may change in case of bad weather. For a complete list of state-wide community-based events, including events hosted by vaccination partners and community groups de.gov/getmyvaccine.. Long-term care statistics: As of Thursday, October 28, at 6 pm, there were a total of 2,918 COVID-19-positive cases involving caregivers, and 858 residents of a Delaware care facility died of COVID-19-related complications. doing. .. Resources: If you have general questions about COVID-19, you should call Delaware 2-1-1. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, please text or email your zip code to 898-211. [email protected].. Business hours are as follows. Monday to Friday: 8 am to 9 pm Saturday: 9 am-5pm Medically relevant questions about tests, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be emailed to the following address: [email protected].. Delaware people over the age of 18 are advised to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free contact notification app helps protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on App Store or Google Play DPH will continue to update the open house as more information becomes available. For the latest information on Delaware support, please visit the following URL: de.gov/coronavirus.. printing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.delaware.gov/2021/10/30/weekly-covid-19-update-oct-29-2021-covid-19-cases-hospitalizations-continue-to-decrease/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos