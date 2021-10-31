Outbreak of Covid 19 Delta: Unvaccinated infection puts pressure on the medical system and cancels surgery-Andrew Little

Today, the community has 160 new COVID-19 cases, the highest ever in New Zealand.Video / NZ Herald

Health Minister Andrew Little says that many unvaccinated people become infected with Covid-19, putting pressure on our health care system and reducing planned surgery.

Little also announced that the government has secured access to Ronapreb, a new covid drug that helps treat people with “moderate to severe” symptoms.

Pharmac has secured enough Ronapreb to treat 5,300 people and expects to buy more next year, he said.

Regarding TVNZ’s Q + A with Jack Tame, Little addressed concerns that unvaccinated people would begin to clog national hospitals and be forced to cancel the hospital’s planned procedures.

“If the vaccination rate of the target population is not 90% and both vaccinated and unvaccinated people appear, many people, mainly unvaccinated, come to the hospital. If this happens, the hospital will be under pressure.

“That means people planning care and surgery will hit the system and the hospital will have to re-prioritize,” Little said.

The healthcare system needed to take care of Covid patients and those who planned the procedure for those who were “often intolerable and painful.”

The rapid acceleration of the current Covid outbreak has rarely said that the government has been forced to move home quarantine plans two months ahead of schedule.

Previously, almost all Covid patients were infected with the quarantine facility. But the current magnitude of the outbreak means that hundreds of people are now beginning to quarantine in their homes.

“Our public health services, especially in Auckland, are under pressure.

“This was a far higher number of outbreaks, even in the weeks,” Little said.

“Currently, there are more than 3,200 cases, nearly 1,700 active cases, and well over 600 people are quarantined at home,” he said.

“We expected to be in this position six weeks to two months from now. We had to move everything forward.”

The government has removed public criticism of the decision to dismantle the DHB system as part of health reform.

Little said that the current outbreak has strengthened the need for a more uniform National Health Service.

He praised Auckland’s DHB’s performance, but did not say that other DHBs performed as well.

“Before the pandemic, there were different levels of performance across DHB,” says Little.

“Looking at the development of vaccination, we can see different levels of achievement.

“Different DHBs took different approaches and achieved different results.”

Regarding access to the new Covid drug, Little said in a statement: -19 And reduce the risk of the patient transmitting the virus to others.

“It’s very important not only for the lives that can be saved directly, but also because it doesn’t put pressure on our hospital. That is, we can start treating people in other conditions.”

Sarah Fitt, CEO of Pharmac, said Newstalk ZB Ronapreve could be used to “prevent or treat Covid-19.”

“This is another toolkit option for treating people who may develop Covid-19.

“By far, the best treatment is vaccination. [Ronapreve] It just offers another option in case people get sick with Covid-19, “says Fit.

Medsafe is currently evaluating Ronapreve. That is, it is currently unavailable. Fitt said he hopes Medsafe’s approval will be “immediately”.

“I hope we can stock the country next month or so,” she said.

It can be injected (subcutaneously) or intravenously.