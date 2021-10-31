Ontario doctors urge pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Ontario Medical Association says it will work together this week to encourage pregnant women to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Constance Nassero, chair of the OMA section on obstetrics and gynecology, said that obstetricians and gynecologists are women throughout the state because the COVID-19 vaccination rate for pregnant women in Ontario is relatively low. He said he would warn him to inoculate twice. Eligible population.

according to ICESCOVID-19 dashboardBy October 3, 2021, 68% of pregnant women aged 12-64 years had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 60% had received two doses. During the same period, 84 percent of eligible Ontarians received one vaccination and 79 percent received two vaccinations.

“Please vaccinate me, I’ll protect you,” Nassero said in a message to pregnant women in Ontario.

“The antibodies you make pass through the placenta to protect your baby, and prevent the spread of this virus, allowing more variants to emerge that could potentially be even more virulent. The safest way to prevent it is to get more vaccines. More people will be vaccinated. Protect yourself and your family. “

If you are pregnant, the effects of COVID-19 can be severe: OMA

Nassero, based in Chatham, Ontario, said it is important for doctors to take this action now, as pregnant women continue to be at increased risk of serious illness if they become infected with COVID-19. I did. OMA has 44,000 members, of whom 31,500 are practicing doctors.

5% of pregnant women infected with COVID-19 need to be hospitalized, and 10% of them will be hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a long time. Pregnant women in the ICU and their fetuses need to be closely monitored, and the data show that women with COVID-19 are more likely to give birth prematurely.

She added that mothers and babies may not survive the infection.

“Overall, it’s an unfortunate and unfortunate situation that can be completely prevented by vaccination,” she said.

“Our goal is to actually provide as many people as possible with the latest information, answer their questions and expect them to choose to be vaccinated.”

Caitlin Magura, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Humber River Hospital, who has one child and is pregnant with another, said: We often meet pregnant women. And that decision and cooperation with its population did not hesitate to protect myself. (Paula Duhatschek / CBC)

Caitlin Magra, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Humber River Hospital, who has one child and is pregnant with another, said she was initially hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. rice field.

“This is a new vaccine and we didn’t know much about it. As long as pregnant women were vaccinated or affected their babies, there wasn’t really any information, but A lot of research was done and the research was published, and talking to my alumnus, my doctor, I decided it was the right decision for me, “Magura said. ..

Magura said her job as an ICU nurse helped her make decisions. She was vaccinated in the first semester.

“I have seen the devastating effects of COVID 19 on the body, especially in pregnant women. I often see pregnant women, and I hesitate because of that decision and the cooperation with the group. I didn’t. Protect myself. ”

When a friend asks for advice on a vaccine, Magra recommends leaving the internet, avoiding word-of-mouth, getting information from trusted sources, not from friends’ ideas, and giving them confidence in their decisions. You can get as much knowledge as you can from your doctor. ”

According to the Ontario Department of Health, some organizations say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and recommended for women who are about to become pregnant, pregnant, or breastfeeding. (KieferPix / Shutterstock)

Tama Cross, a registered midwife and head of the midwifery department at the Scarborough Health Network, acknowledged that there are many questions from women about the safety of medications during pregnancy. She said there are vaccines that are not recommended for pregnant women, including rubella.

“It’s often asked if it’s safe during pregnancy. I think it’s really reasonable to expect a very full discussion about the COVID vaccine, and as a healthcare provider, we need to expect it. But that discussion may take some time, “Cross said.

“There are studies of many pregnant women who are safe and already vaccinated, and we need to take the time to explain that there is no evidence that the outcome of pregnancy is adversely affected.”

Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth, caesarean section, stillbirth, and high blood pressure, she said. “These risks are really important to talk about it in the discussion,” she said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Safe During Pregnancy, State Says

According to the Ontario Department of Health, some organizations say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and recommended for women who are about to become pregnant, pregnant, or breastfeeding. The organization is as follows:

State legislature for maternal and child health.

Ontario Obstetricians and Obstetricians and Gynecologists Association.

Association of Canadian Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

National Advisory Board on Immunity.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safely available to any pre-pregnancy or pregnancy trimester,” the ministry said in an email on Saturday.

“The benefits of being vaccinated to prevent potential complications during pregnancy far outweigh the risks. The vaccine not only protects you from COVID-19 infection, but also COVID-19 infection during pregnancy. It reduces the risk of serious illnesses and complications associated with. “It continued.

“Studies show that antibodies that develop after vaccination are passed on to babies and may remain safe after childbirth.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, director of health doctors in Ontario, said Thursday that vaccination is important for women who are about to become pregnant, pregnant, or breastfeeding.

“Vaccination can protect you from infection and reduce the risk of serious illness and complications during pregnancy,” Moore said.

“And research shows that antibodies that develop after vaccination are transmitted to babies and are kept safe after birth. Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are safely available before or during the second trimester,” he said. Stated. Added.