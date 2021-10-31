Pink Firefighters: Scapuse Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month | News





You may have noticed that the Scapuse firefighters look a little different this month. Firefighters wore pink to support October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to a Scappoose Fire Facebook post, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Scappoose Fire encourages women to obtain mammograms annually, especially if they are over 40 years old. “Please join us in pink to fight breast cancer,” read a Facebook post. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is a disease in which breast cells grow out of control. There are different types of breast cancer. The type of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast get cancer. Cancer can spread outside the breast through blood vessels and lymph vessels. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. If you meet these qualifications, you may be eligible for free or low-cost screening. You are not insured or your insurance does not cover screening tests. Your annual income is below 250% of federal poverty levels. You are between the ages of 40 and 64 who are eligible for breast cancer screening. The target age for cervical cancer screening is 21 to 64 years. Certain young or older women may be eligible for screening services. To find out if you are eligible for the free or low-cost mammogram and Papanicolaou exam and where to go for screening, please call: 1 (877) 255-7070 CDC funding for capacity building programs for early detection of breast and cervical cancer began in 1992. Funding for subsequent comprehensive programs was awarded in 1994. Oregon ScreenWise Program Oregon Health Department 800 NE Oregon Street, Suite 370 Portland, Oregon 97232–2162 1 (877) 255-7070 (971) 673-0581 Fax: (971) 673-0997

