Paris is thin on Caldasian’s ass and is the time of the cosmetic “cowboys” boom
This week, the cosmetic surgery industry has been spotlighted again. NS Herald, Age And ABC four corners Revealed allegations of nasty practices throughout Dr. Daniel Lanzer’s network of clinics, including serious hygiene and safety breaches, and several examples of unsuccessful procedures left behind. Patients with extreme pain who need further treatment.
Meanwhile, demand for cosmetic surgery Rapid growth during a pandemic -When people can recover at home-Face lifts, breast implants and other treatments have increased by 50%. And Australian women are one of the largest consumers of cosmetic surgery in the world.
Influencer culture has helped normalize operations that were once thought to be “big things” and too expensive. The clinics are currently on TikTok and Instagram (some offer bargain prices), and world-class stars such as Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajowski and Kendall Jenner have set highly desirable aesthetics.
Tummy tack, chest augmentation, eye, eyebrow, face lift, or “mummy makeover” through multiple surgeries, and more recently, ass boosters and “designer vagina” are proudly ambitious. It is being advertised.
Since Instagram and its popular filters FaceTune has begun to allow us to curate our faces, “Working” to emulate these improvements in real life has become less noticeable.
so much “Cosmetic cowboy” revelation For more information on Dr. Lanzer’s cosmetic surgery chain Feverish social reviews And long-term payment plans and promises of “quick” recovery.
Safety breach shown in four corners It was described as “the tip of the iceberg” by Mark Ashton, a clinical professor of surgery at the University of Melbourne.
like before Patient talks about trauma from a failed procedure, When Revealed reviews by doctors Clinical psychologists such as Dr. Jema Sharp are investigating the factors driving Australian women into the area of regulation last week, as explained by former ACCC Chairman Allan Fels: “Freewheeling”..
The rise of the ideal of uniform face and body currently embodied by Kim Kardashian, and the rise of the coveted appearance called “Instagram Face”-as defined by the site Pedestrian TV: “Why do all the hottest professionals look the same?” – Apparently it has a lot to do with it.
Paris Hilton heated up the “whole skinny” in the early 2000s, says Dr. Sharp, a clinical psychologist and body image researcher, but thanks to the rapid growth of social media, the influence of the Kardashian silhouette is now widespread. It is widespread.
And while traditional influences on magazines, television, movies, music videos, etc. were “very passive,” social media apps allow people to “be interactive about their appearance.” Is a great driving force. [of rise in cosmetic surgery]”.
“The biggest increase was in non-invasive injections and botox, but with an increase in invasive procedures such as liposuction and breast augmentation, Brazil’s buttock lift is now the latest trend,” said Body Image Director. Dr. Sharp said. A research group at the Monash Alfred Psychiatric Research Center.
The latter involves “harvesting” fat from a part of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to make it larger, taller, and more rounded.
Popular despite prices ranging from $ 6,000 to $ 12,000 in Sydney and $ 9000 to $ 12,500 in Melbourne, one clinic offers bottoms titled “Sports Illustrated,” “Beyonce,” and “Kim Kardashian.”Brazilian butt lift is considered The most deadly aesthetic treatment. The overseas mortality rate from fat embolism that occludes arteries is reported to be about 1 in 3000.
The mainstreaming of pornography and sexting has also prompted a significant increase in the demand for cosmetic shaping of the female genitals known as labia minora plasty, “tidying up” the area and “invisible protruding external genital tissue,” Create one smooth curve … Barbie, “says Dr. Sharp, who is also a researcher. Impact on women’s decisions regarding labia minora plasty..
Gastroenterologists will not post to TikTok. It is very specific to this profession.
Dr. Jema Sharp of Monash Alfred Psychiatric Research Center
Mass sales of cosmetic surgery to young people have long been controversial.
“This is rarely seen by other medical professionals. Gastroenterologists don’t post videos on TikTok. It’s very specific to this profession,” says Dr. Sharp.
“The majority want to keep their profession at a high standard and do good for their patients, but traditional websites can’t go anywhere with young people, so they have to use the same platform. “She says. ..
As a result, “body dysmorphic disorders (mental disorders in which people are obsessed with perceived deficiencies) are more common than ever. More people are dissatisfied with their bodies,” she said. Says.
Psychologist Sarah McMahon, director of Body Matters Australia, a group of mental health professionals, combined with cosmetic surgery normalization and accessibility, is a technology that presents the idea that “we look like ourselves.” Talking about. -And the bombing of homogenized images encourages more women to consider cosmetic surgery.
Changing our appearance is “what we think is easy now,” she says. “Because we use filters, we believe that people have specific images to maintain and maintain. People have become more and more obsessive and focused on using them. I’ve heard that, “says McMahon.
“It’s the motivation for those who want (step by step) to look like this idealized version of themselves that they’re publicly exhibiting,” she says.
Even those who appear to be critical of the difference between projection and reality can be sacrificed by their obsession with their “defects.” “The pressure to obey is astronomical,” says McMahon.
Many clients simplify the concept of “permanent and potentially dangerous surgery” and distort their perception of risk and complications.
Loading
Many people want to do cosmetic surgery just to please themselves, but this is a good choice. “Recovery from surgery and even the reality of what surgery looks like are minimized and the benefits are amplified.”
Professor Jayashri Kulkarni, Dean of Psychiatry at Monash University School of Medicine, believes that some women are being used by some cosmetic surgery providers. She describes the popularity of labial plasty among very young women as “terrifying.”
“Young women are more interested in genital cosmetic surgery. They go out and do all sorts of things without their knowledge. Of course, they can cut nerve endings,” she says.
“Many women roaming around with fashionable vulva … are actually losing sexual sensation-and this is a rapidly increasing field of surgery. Young people undergoing labia minora plasty. Looking at the number of women, it’s scary to think “what happened to feminism?”
In addition, middle-aged women who choose cosmetic surgery feel the need to compete in an age-discriminatory society, and there is a “significant acceleration”. “Social media that also affects older generations can be seen as unrealistic representations of women,” says Kulkarni.
Specialist Dan Kennedy says surgeons will continue lobbying to increase transparency in the cosmetic surgery industry, especially doctor qualifications.
“If you go to a knee surgeon, you have every expectation that they have an orthopedic fellowship, they are not general practitioners practicing knee surgery, but you ( It will be recognized that you may go to cosmetic surgery) and someone with general medical qualifications may do your facelift, liposuction, or genital surgery, “he says. ..
“It’s very common to hear (patients who come for orthodontics say),” but he was a surgeon and a plastic surgeon, “he says.
“I hear it many times. Usually it says people” if I knew (the expert wasn’t a registered surgeon) I wouldn’t have been to them. ” The situation.
Safety checklist
- Avoid surgery by fly-in fly-out surgeons.
- At least two visits are required before surgery. Thorough discussion excludes external pressure and other issues that need to be addressed.
- Providing free consultation is a danger signal.
- Professional plastic surgeons are members of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.
- You should not be forced into the procedure that “they should listen to your concerns and point out alternatives, including the option of doing nothing, which is not well discussed in some business practices.”
- If you sign up on the spot, be aware that we offer significant discounts. “It’s neither ethical nor rational. It could be a soaring price rather than a meaningful discount, what is their motivation for you to” sign up today “?
- From Dr. Dan Kennedy of ASPS
