Paris is thin on Caldasian’s ass and is the time of the cosmetic “cowboys” boom

This week, the cosmetic surgery industry has been spotlighted again. NS Herald, Age And ABC four corners Revealed allegations of nasty practices throughout Dr. Daniel Lanzer’s network of clinics, including serious hygiene and safety breaches, and several examples of unsuccessful procedures left behind. Patients with extreme pain who need further treatment. Meanwhile, demand for cosmetic surgery Rapid growth during a pandemic -When people can recover at home-Face lifts, breast implants and other treatments have increased by 50%. And Australian women are one of the largest consumers of cosmetic surgery in the world. Influencer culture has helped normalize operations that were once thought to be “big things” and too expensive. The clinics are currently on TikTok and Instagram (some offer bargain prices), and world-class stars such as Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajowski and Kendall Jenner have set highly desirable aesthetics. Tummy tack, chest augmentation, eye, eyebrow, face lift, or “mummy makeover” through multiple surgeries, and more recently, ass boosters and “designer vagina” are proudly ambitious. It is being advertised.

The “whole skinny” look of Paris Hilton was ambitious in the early 2000s, before curvilinear silhouettes became more fashionable, says Dr. Gemma Sharp. credit:Arthur Spring The rise of the ideal of uniform face and body currently embodied by Kim Kardashian, and the rise of the coveted appearance called “Instagram Face”-as defined by the site Pedestrian TV: “Why do all the hottest professionals look the same?” – Apparently it has a lot to do with it. Paris Hilton heated up the “whole skinny” in the early 2000s, says Dr. Sharp, a clinical psychologist and body image researcher, but thanks to the rapid growth of social media, the influence of the Kardashian silhouette is now widespread. It is widespread. And while traditional influences on magazines, television, movies, music videos, etc. were “very passive,” social media apps allow people to “be interactive about their appearance.” Is a great driving force. [of rise in cosmetic surgery]”. “The biggest increase was in non-invasive injections and botox, but with an increase in invasive procedures such as liposuction and breast augmentation, Brazil’s buttock lift is now the latest trend,” said Body Image Director. Dr. Sharp said. A research group at the Monash Alfred Psychiatric Research Center.

The latter involves “harvesting” fat from a part of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to make it larger, taller, and more rounded. Popular despite prices ranging from $ 6,000 to $ 12,000 in Sydney and $ 9000 to $ 12,500 in Melbourne, one clinic offers bottoms titled “Sports Illustrated,” “Beyonce,” and “Kim Kardashian.”Brazilian butt lift is considered The most deadly aesthetic treatment. The overseas mortality rate from fat embolism that occludes arteries is reported to be about 1 in 3000. One of Sydney’s cosmetic surgery clinics offers the “Beyonce” bat lift. credit:Invision The mainstreaming of pornography and sexting has also prompted a significant increase in the demand for cosmetic shaping of the female genitals known as labia minora plasty, “tidying up” the area and “invisible protruding external genital tissue,” Create one smooth curve … Barbie, “says Dr. Sharp, who is also a researcher. Impact on women’s decisions regarding labia minora plasty.. Gastroenterologists will not post to TikTok. It is very specific to this profession. Dr. Jema Sharp of Monash Alfred Psychiatric Research Center

Mass sales of cosmetic surgery to young people have long been controversial. “This is rarely seen by other medical professionals. Gastroenterologists don’t post videos on TikTok. It’s very specific to this profession,” says Dr. Sharp. “The majority want to keep their profession at a high standard and do good for their patients, but traditional websites can’t go anywhere with young people, so they have to use the same platform. “She says. .. Dr. Jema Sharp and childhood Barbie-she lifts one of the dolls in a lecture and describes what is extruded as the “ideal” look of the female genitals-“one smooth curve”. credit:Bencercy As a result, “body dysmorphic disorders (mental disorders in which people are obsessed with perceived deficiencies) are more common than ever. More people are dissatisfied with their bodies,” she said. Says.

Psychologist Sarah McMahon, director of Body Matters Australia, a group of mental health professionals, combined with cosmetic surgery normalization and accessibility, is a technology that presents the idea that “we look like ourselves.” Talking about. -And the bombing of homogenized images encourages more women to consider cosmetic surgery. Changing our appearance is “what we think is easy now,” she says. “Because we use filters, we believe that people have specific images to maintain and maintain. People have become more and more obsessive and focused on using them. I’ve heard that, “says McMahon. “It’s the motivation for those who want (step by step) to look like this idealized version of themselves that they’re publicly exhibiting,” she says. Even those who appear to be critical of the difference between projection and reality can be sacrificed by their obsession with their “defects.” “The pressure to obey is astronomical,” says McMahon.

Many clients simplify the concept of “permanent and potentially dangerous surgery” and distort their perception of risk and complications. Loading Many people want to do cosmetic surgery just to please themselves, but this is a good choice. “Recovery from surgery and even the reality of what surgery looks like are minimized and the benefits are amplified.” Professor Jayashri Kulkarni, Dean of Psychiatry at Monash University School of Medicine, believes that some women are being used by some cosmetic surgery providers. She describes the popularity of labial plasty among very young women as “terrifying.” “Young women are more interested in genital cosmetic surgery. They go out and do all sorts of things without their knowledge. Of course, they can cut nerve endings,” she says.

“Many women roaming around with fashionable vulva … are actually losing sexual sensation-and this is a rapidly increasing field of surgery. Young people undergoing labia minora plasty. Looking at the number of women, it’s scary to think “what happened to feminism?” In addition, middle-aged women who choose cosmetic surgery feel the need to compete in an age-discriminatory society, and there is a “significant acceleration”. “Social media that also affects older generations can be seen as unrealistic representations of women,” says Kulkarni. Donna Patterson has lived for 21 years with the mental and physical scars of breast reduction performed at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Melbourne. credit:Aaron Smith / ABC Specialist Dan Kennedy says surgeons will continue lobbying to increase transparency in the cosmetic surgery industry, especially doctor qualifications. “If you go to a knee surgeon, you have every expectation that they have an orthopedic fellowship, they are not general practitioners practicing knee surgery, but you ( It will be recognized that you may go to cosmetic surgery) and someone with general medical qualifications may do your facelift, liposuction, or genital surgery, “he says. ..