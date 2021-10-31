Health
Marin County lifts delegation of indoor masks in public places November 1- “Tip to return to normal” -CBS San Francisco
Marin County (CBS SF) – Marin County health officials have announced that the obligation to use indoor masks in most public places will be lifted on November 1, but will limit the spread of COVID-19. I strongly recommend it.
“Mandates have helped us get on the fourth wave, but as local conditions improve, we are moving from legal mandates to local recommendations. This is back to normal. It’s part of the toe-to-toe process for, “medical officer Dr. Matt Willis said in a statement on Friday.
read more: Mother whose son was killed, retired Oakland police captain robbery question Use of deadly force
Willis said Marin County arrived first Three criteria that Bay Area County agreed last month to lift the obligation to indoor masks, Revived in the summer due to the surge in delta variants. As of Friday, county vaccination rates have exceeded 80% for all residents, hospitalizations have declined and remain low, and COVID-19 infection has been moderate for 21 consecutive days under CDC guidelines. It remains.
Earlier this month County relaxed masking rules For some indoor spaces, such as offices and gyms, where all attendees provide proof of complete vaccination.
The revised Health Order, which goes into effect at noon on Monday, eliminates the need for indoor masking in spaces such as restaurants, bars and retail stores.Face cover Requirements issued by the State of California The federal government remains valid for unvaccinated, schools, medical facilities, and public transport.
read more: Atmospheric river outflow rekindles the natural “firefall” in Yosemite National Park
Health officials also said that individual institutions still reserve the right to require masks for all, regardless of vaccination status. For example, you’ll need a mask at the first hybrid meeting of the Marin County Supervisory Board scheduled for Tuesday.
Willis urged residents to keep masks with them in public, saying they would continue to be an important tool for slowing the spread of the virus.
“We are confident that our community knows what to do to limit COVID-19 risk. Use face covers in high-risk areas to ensure safety during the winter months. We need to continue and get even higher vaccination rates, “he said.
As a federal civil servant Vaccine for children ages 5-11Marin County said it expects to vaccinate children in the next few days. Approximately 47,000 residents of the county have not completed the vaccine series or remain unvaccinated. This includes infants.
Other news: Gilroy police investigate morning shooting
Residents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine can visit GetVaccinatedMarin.org To find information about vaccines and nearby clinics.
..
Sources
2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/10/30/covid-marin-lifting-indoor-mask-mandate-public-places/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]