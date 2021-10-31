Third COVID shot reduces hospitalization by 93% and mortality by 81%





A third dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine reduces hospitalization chances by 93%, serious illness by 92%, and mortality by 81%. Israeli-American Study It was released at Lancet on Friday night. The study compared approximately 730,000 individuals who received a third dose with the same number of individuals who received two doses more than five months ago and did not receive booster immunization. Conducted by researchers at Harvard University. Observational studies were conducted during peak delta waves (July 30, 2021 to September 23, 2021). This is the first peer-reviewed study to evaluate whether a third dose of Pfizer vaccine is effective against serious consequences. Various variables such as comorbidity and behavioral factors. “These data provide immediate evidence for other countries currently considering the need for a booster immunity campaign similar to Israel,” said Lan Barriser, Head of Innovation at Clarit. .. “Every country needs to make its own decisions based on its settings and the vaccination timeline provided last year. “In Israel, considering the very early vaccination campaign, Immune weakness The decision on the early vaccination campaign was probably correct and saved many lives, “he said. Israel was the first country to carry out a mass vaccination campaign using a third booster. Since more than 3.9 million Israelis have acquired boosters, the rate of infection in the country has dropped significantly. Less than 1% of people screened for the virus are positive, and there are only about 230 serious cases in Israel. Today, virus reappearances are being seen in many countries around the world, most of which are fueled by the Delta subspecies and their descendants. Therefore, these countries are considering following Israel and conducting a booster campaign for the entire population. A Shaare Zedek Hospital team member wearing safety equipment while working in the Coronavirus Ward of Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (Credit: YONATAN SINDEL / FLASH90) Specifically, with Clarit Harvard The researchers analyzed anonymous data from 728,321 Clarit patients who received three doses of the vaccine compared to a control group that included 728,321 patients who received only two doses. Participants were matched on demographic, geographical and other health characteristics associated with serious illness, as well as other health or behavioral issues. Patients with immunodeficiency who received a third dose prior to July 30, 2021 were not included in the study. Because the study was dynamically based on participants’ daily vaccination status, approximately 198,000 people switched from the unvaccinated group to the vaccinated group during the study period. The study also included another layer of analysis at the population level, where in each age group, coronavirus infection rates declined approximately 7-10 days after the age group was targeted for the third shot. I found out that I did. “These results convincingly convince that a third dose of the vaccine is most effective in preventing severe prevalence and hospitalization of coronavirus in subgroups of different age groups and populations. It shows, “Balicer added. “These results are very important and provide well-founded and valid information for those who are still hesitant to take a third dose in Israel and other countries around the world.” Professor Ben Rice, director of the Predictive Medicine Group at Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, who was also involved in the study, said: Lack of information on vaccine efficacy. “This rigorous epidemiological study provides reliable information about the effectiveness of the third vaccine,” he continued. “I hope it helps those who have not yet decided on a third vaccination.”

