Kansas Anti-Delegation Committee Speaker Disseminates False Information on COVID

Some Kansas parliamentarians and dozens of anti-delegation speakers disseminated false information about the COVID-19 vaccine during a weekend committee meeting.

Senator Mark Steffen of R-Hutchinson Discussion on vaccine obligations To fight in a bigger war for “the soul of our country”.

“In Kansas, millions of dollars have been flooded with promotional campaigns with slogans such as” safe and effective, “” said anesthesiologist Stephen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in protecting you from COVID-19, especially serious illness and death,” the Health Organization reports. “COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Steffen was the first speaker of public comments at the Saturday meeting of the Special Committee on Government Excess and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandate. The hearing is Vaccine Ban Opposition Campaign Outside Kansas State Capitol..

Only one speaker during 5 hours of public comment Vaccine obligation..

State leaders try to challenge vaccine obligations

The meeting takes place as state leaders seek ways to challenge President Joe Biden’s numerous COVID-19 vaccine obligations. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Saturday morning that he had joined a Georgia-led lawsuit against federal contractor requirements.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported 434,646 COVID-19 cases, 14,853 hospitalizations, and 6,415 deaths across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. Five children died of COVID-19. Over half of the population is fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, all 105 counties in Kansas have “high” or “substantial” levels of community.

Republican Rep. Trevor Jacobs called the coronavirus a “Chinese flu.” He and several other attendees called for a special session of Congress.

“As citizens of the Free State of Kansas, we are forced to choose whether to lose our jobs and livelihoods if we do not follow the overkill of the federal government,” Jacobs said. “This is a violation of our personal freedom given to us by God.”

Olathe engineer Tom Salt said the public health debate behind the mandatory vaccine was meaningless to him.

“I’m so afraid of COVID-19 that it only makes sense if I don’t care if the vaccine will hurt people … or it’s not really healthcare, but a vaccine passport system for everyone. It’s about forcing, “said Salt.

Senator Lenny Ericsson, R-Wichita, chaired the committee. She did not speak to any of the false information provided by the Commission to the public platform.

However, she threatened to clean up the room due to the “explosion” of applause against the anti-delegation speaker. The threat was not posed when many of the audience participated in singing “Your Tis in My Country” during the turn of Wolf Creek Guards Union Officer Philip Martin on the podium.

Speakers promote unproven remedies

Some speakers touted unproven treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Despite the opposite scientific evidence, some argue that innate immunity protects them in the long run.

Some speakers argued that the COVID-19 vaccine causes death.

Festus Krebs III, a physician representing the Catholic Medical Association of Kansas City, claimed that all COVID-19 vaccines were a “total failure” and caused “many” deaths.

The adverse event reporting system has received reports of deaths in vaccinated people, but those reports “do not necessarily mean that the vaccine caused health problems,” the CDC said. “A review of available clinical information such as death certificates, autopsies, and medical records has not established a causal link to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Musk critics focused on school-based obligations.

According to data from Kansas health authorities, school mask obligations reduce the likelihood of outbreaks and the number of students affected by them.

Speaker: “It’s medical rape”

April Cromer, an anti-abortion activist in Leavenworth County, said he opposed the government’s order for the “so-called public health crisis” raised by COVID-19.

“The same people who are screaming (in the abortion debate)’my body is my choice’ are trying to tell me that I have to vaccinate my body. “She said. “It’s medical rape.”

“We have to explain why children don’t want to be raped in unproven, untested shots,” said Jeremiah Johnson of Olathe.

Mary Ann Swords said the mission was “pure evil.”

“Delegation is a form of slavery and a tool of communism,” she said. “Vaccine mandate is the beginning of an ominous plan to annihilate humanity.”

Leann Moore said he would lose his job at Ascension Via Christi next month.

“It’s a cross that I’m willing to die for,” she said.

Inman’s Connie Newcome said the COVID-19 vaccine is like a “child’s sacrifice.”

“The death of thousands of people from COVID does not justify killing more people with gene therapy,” she said. “… Use your pro-life stance to support your personal choice.”

Vaccines that use mRNA technology do not alter the gene.

Holocaust references continue

The Friday hearing featured Holocaust references, including Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr. There were more meetings on Saturday.

Electric lineman Jeff Geesling called Biden the “so-called president” and said, “Let’s go to Brandon.” He compared the current situation in the United States with the rise of Adolf Hitler’s power in Nazi Germany.

Brian Rudeke of Augusta said he hopes to approve his religious exemption at Textron Aviation.

“But it’s clear that persecution will not stop,” he said, pointing out the masking, physical distance, and self-screening required for unvaccinated workers.

“These requirements are representative of Nazi Germany and are reminiscent of the Jewish obligation to identify themselves with armbands,” said Ruedeke, who wore an armband during his remarks. “… the enemy is using these orders to destroy our family, our community, our church, our industry, and our America.”

“I’m offended as a Jew,” said the next speaker, Sheila Sonnenshine of Overland Park. “… It’s very annoying to hear people compare vaccine and mask missions to the Holocaust. In the Holocaust, people were killed. We weren’t killed.”

Sonnenschein appeared to be the only speaker in support of the vaccine obligation.

“The COVID vaccine saves lives. Wearing a mask saves lives,” she said. “… The government is responsible for protecting its citizens.”

Sonnenschein said healthcare workers were at risk during the pandemic.

“Beds are being taken by people who have not been vaccinated by people with other medical conditions that require hospitalization,” she said. “Healthcare workers are physically and mentally overworked for those who do not want to be vaccinated. If the majority of people are vaccinated, no obligation is required.”

Board members refuse vaccinations

The University of Kansas, the University of Kansas, and Wichita State University are all under the obligation of a federal contractor.

Lucas Hague, a professor of agriculture at Kansas State University, said he was infected with COVID-19 in September 2020. He urged policy makers to explain innate immunity. As the vaccination deadline was approaching, he urged Congress to take action before the next session began in January.

“Time is important,” he said. “… January action will be a great exercise, but it’s too late to be a problem.”

Bill Bernard, a rancher and retired engineer in Cowley County, was critical of colleges trying to “force students” with vaccine incentives.

Jerome Crawford, a member of the Haysville USD 261 Board of Education, promised that “I would never require a 261 year old child to get a vaccine.”

It was unclear whether Crawford was against other vaccines needed at school.

In his written testimony, Crawford said “private medical conditions” should not be the subject of employers and government. “Hippa’s law should protect me from leaking that information to my employer or government,” he wrote.

He has also experienced COVID-19 twice and writes that he currently has heart problems.

“She doesn’t want to compare this to the Holocaust,” Crawford said of Mask’s duty. “That’s exactly how it started, from the stars they wore.”

American Revolutionary War

Nathan Graves, a Peck engineer, said he was not interested in religious and medical exemptions because he disagreed with his mission at the political level.

“They feel like prostitutes because they sold their souls to keep working,” he said of his vaccinated friend.

Lori Martin of Wichita said she might lose her job.

“I’m not an anti-bacs or anti-modern medical technology, but it’s up to me and my god to decide when to join,” she said. “It is my sincere belief that prevented me from participating in procedures, practices, and medicines.”

Leavenworth veteran Geoffrey Mac McCowen told legislators that COVID-19 mitigation measures and mandatory vaccines “will ignite a passion that hasn’t been seen since 1776.”

It was the year the Declaration of Independence passed Congress, and the American Revolutionary War took more than a year.

“Without the constant fear of our media, elected officials, bureaucrats, and our medical administration nation, we wouldn’t even know that COVID existed,” he said. “If someone thinks this is a real pandemic, how much freedom would they lose if they had a real pandemic?”

“If the hospital is not motivated to treat COVID patients, does not use fraudulent PCR tests that raise the cycle threshold, and doctors give off-label treatment with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin,” he said. He claimed that mortality statistics would be low. He falsely claimed that healthy adults and children were not at risk of death from COVID-19.

“If masks and vaccines are the solution, Kansas will be lined up for them, and you won’t have to use government coercion and publicity,” McCowen said.