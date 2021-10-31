Women with Stage 4 Breast Cancer Need More Assistance | News

AP

Since 1985, cancer-related nonprofits, along with pharmaceutical companies and other companies, have sponsored an international campaign to consider October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” During these weeks, citizens will be bombed with a public health message featuring the Pink Ribbon, a symbol of the campaign.

Waves of pink products are also usually displayed. This includes clothing (think about the “Save the Ta-Tas” shirt) and events such as marches and walkersons. Due to this onslaught, some call the campaign “Pink Tober”.

These efforts often focus on encouraging women to be screened on mammograms to increase their chances of early detection of cancer. Breast cancer patients are celebrated for “defeating” cancer, “winning” battles, surviving, and healing. But these messages overlook the experience of millions of breast cancer patients.

I am a professor of sociology and specialize in studying gender identity and how having a serious illness affects identity. These themes are also familiar to me. I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2009. This is also known as Stage 4 on a scale of 0-4. This means that breast cancer has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. .. Since then, I have joined face-to-face and online support groups, attended retreats, met countless medical professionals specializing in oncology, and continued my research.

In 2019, I started a national study to examine the experience of women with stage 4 breast cancer. My first paper on the role of religion in dealing with metastatic breast cancer is Journal for scientific research of religion.. I am currently working on research into metastatic breast cancer and identity.

The seriousness of metastatic breast cancer, the only breast cancer that dies, is rarely discussed. This makes people with this diagnosis ignored, angry, and almost invisible to most breast cancer-focused tissues.

Need to include

Breast cancer is almost the most common cancer in women in the United States, second only to skin cancer. One in eight American women is diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. Colored women are less likely to develop breast cancer, but are more likely to die of breast cancer. Breast cancer in men accounts for less than 1 percent of all breast cancer cases.

Almost 30% of people in the early stages of breast cancer have cancer that spreads to stage 4, killing about 44,000 American women and men each year.

In my research, I submitted a request through an online support group, cancer organizations and academia, and word-of-mouth to find participants in stage 4 breast cancer. Finally, 310 women responded to a questionnaire about their experience with metastatic breast cancer, including perceived support, feelings about breast cancer tissue and the Pink Ribbon, and coping strategies.

I chose 33 of those women and participated in a detailed interview to provide additional information on some of the survey responses.

According to my research, these patients generally do not feel that they fit the “survivor” mantra associated with photography commonly found in the media of women who have cured breast cancer and are living a happy life. Hmm.

In addition, many of these women do not believe that breast cancer tissue, including the Pink Ribbon Group, does a good job of including metastatic patients in their campaigns. They feel left out of the public debate about breast cancer and feel that little has been done to introduce the rather optimistic and horrifying aspects of metastatic disease.

When I asked women to evaluate their preferences on a scale of 1 to 4 from “not at all” to “quite”, I found that more metastatic people prefer the term “patient”. .. The term “survivor” was averaged 2.3 points instead of “people with cancer” (3.3 points).

On average, many participants also say that there is little awareness that people with metastatic disease may face slightly different treatment outcomes.

Often, stage 1-3 patients are looking forward to the end date of treatment. The majority of metastatic patients receive lifelong treatment.

The early stages of breast cancer usually have multiple treatment options, including so-called systemic therapy such as radiation therapy, surgery (mastectomy or breast mass removal), and chemotherapy.

For stage 4 breast cancer, there is some debate about whether mastectomy or mastectomy is an effective option. The effectiveness of radiation therapy is also controversial. Therefore, metastatic patients more commonly receive chemotherapy, more recently immunotherapy, and no surgery.

We also learned that many stage 4 breast cancer patients feel that they need to manage their diagnosis in ways that do not apply to early stage patients. Metastatic patients need to be treated at the same time, hoping that the drug will calm the cancer and face potential end-of-life problems. They may be worried about leaving their family. Some set milestones, such as watching children and grandchildren graduate from school or get married.

They may also be addressing issues such as how many treatment options remain, or maximizing both the quantity and quality of life among various side effects.

Overturn a worn-out story

We asked participants how much they felt they were excluded from breast cancer tissue and why. They firmly demonstrated that they felt a cognitive gap between breast cancer tissue and awareness campaigns. So many people seem to emphasize early detection and survival, excluding the concerns and needs of metastatic patients.

One respondent talked about the “early detection mantra.” The other mentioned the “bell ringing”, a common celebration ritual at the end of treatment. I’m known to use the phrase “that damn bell” to express my frustration that I’m always being treated and don’t ring the bell.

After completing one of my few radiation therapies, the nurse asked me harmlessly if I wanted to ring the bell. I thought, “There are many other courses besides this one,” and I didn’t know what to say, so I just started crying. Thankfully, they had a little guardian angel pin that gave me instead.

Several organizations are beginning to fill these gaps. Some are dedicated to funding breast cancer research, others are currently paying more attention to stage 4 patients, and at least others are moving in that direction. Metavivor is an organization dedicated to serving the metastatic breast cancer community.

From my own experience, and the experience of many others with metastatic breast cancer, it is clear that public campaigns and breast cancer tissues can do much more for these patients.

-Rachel Klaus is a professor of sociology at Ball State University.Email feedback [email protected]