New cases in Riverside County increased 12% this week





COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations all increased this week compared to the previous week in Riverside County. According to county data, Riverside County reported 2,386 new cases this week. This is an increase of 12% from 2,124 cases last week. The county case and positive rates on Friday were 13.3% and 4.5% per 100,000, respectively. Both rates increased from October 22nd — when the case rate was 11.3 per 100,000 and the positive rate was 4.4%. When California reopened on June 15th, when many COVID-19 restrictions on businesses were lifted, Riverside County had a case rate of 1.5 per 100,000 and a positive rate of 1.1%. As the end of October approaches, there have been more than 10,100 cases so far this month, with cases in March (5,011), April (3,989), May (2,251), June (1,005), and July (6,840). It exceeds the total number. .. Still, it is much less than the sum of August (27,507) and September (17,908). From specimens collected between April and October 4, there were 986 confirmed cases of delta variants in the county. The time required for the laboratory to sequence atypical cases and report them to the public health department. “ Riverside County has once again returned to a “high” community infection rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker. This is defined as having more than 100 cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last 7 days. The Palm Springs Unified School District reported that 14 students and 7 staff from 27 schools tested positive for COVID-19. Bubbling Wells Elementary School, Desert Springs Middle School, and Rancho Mirage High School each have two student and one staff cases as of Friday. The Desert Sands Unified School District reported that 61 students and 12 staff from 36 schools tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, James Monroe Elementary School reported eight active cases among students and two among staff. The Coachella Valley Unified School District reported a total of 15 active COVID-19 cases among students and 2 among staff on Friday. At Sole Martinez Elementary School, according to the district, there were four cases among the students. An additional 50 deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to 5,194 since the pandemic began. This is an increase of almost 32% compared to last week when 38 deaths were reported. Hospitalization also increased slightly after falling for a few weeks. The week began with 210 hospitalizations on Monday and ended at 220 on Friday. Despite the increase, hospitalizations have not been so low since July 27, when they were 222. There was also intensive care for 54 people on Friday, which remained about the same throughout the week. In Riverside County, 60.4% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated and another 6.8% are partially vaccinated. The county reports that 112,384 third doses / booster doses were administered. The latest vaccination counts for the nine cities in the Coachella Valley are: Cathedral City: 73.11% are fully vaccinated. 8.13% Partially vaccinated

