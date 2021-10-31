Minnesota Women Promote Mammograms for Early Detection of Cancer

It’s Pam Nelson’s advice for women to get a breast cancer awareness month and anytime in October.

“I was the last person I thought I would get cancer,” Nelson said, explaining her shock when she learned that she had some type of breast cancer in March.

After all, residents of Crosslake, Minnesota exercise daily and eat a clean, healthy diet. All of these have the goal and expectation of staying healthy.

“I just did everything I thought I would stay healthy,” she said.

During her regular appointment, her nurse practitioner urged her to get a mammogram. Nelson, 56, hadn’t been insured for many years because she and her husband Rob were self-employed and didn’t have health insurance for their employer.

So she postponed the annual mammogram.

“She put pressure on me this year. I said,” I demand the cost, “Nelson said. Nelson had a mammogram in early March because the mammogram wasn’t as expensive as she expected.

The x-ray results returned to a bit suspicious, and Nelson received another mammogram for a magnified view. She wasn’t too worried.

Then she learned that the results were still questionable and they wanted to do a biopsy to gather the tissues to analyze. Now she was scared.

On Friday, March, she learned that she had DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma In situ). Nelson explained that there were no cancerous lumps. Rather, the cancer is in the breast ducts and has not yet clumped.

DCIS is found primarily in mammograms and is not lumpy, so it is usually not seen in breast self-examination. Small deposits of calcium appear as small white spots on the surrounding mammogram where the cancer may be lurking.

Nelson’s breast cancer was stage 0 (the earliest possible stage) because it did not come out of the ducts. However, the cells were of high quality. She learned that cancer grows slowly and is not aggressive.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one-fifth of new breast cancers have DCIS, and almost any woman in the early stages of this breast cancer can be cured. In DCIS, the cells that line the ducts have turned into cancer cells, but they have not spread through the walls of the ducts to nearby breast tissue.

Medical personnel wanted to schedule surgery. Nelson processed the information over the weekend and did his own research. She learned that this type of breast cancer may never come out of the ducts and become an invasive cancer, but the possibility exists.

She struggled and preferred natural healing, but eventually chose the scientific path. She underwent two surgeries, both removing as much tissue as possible containing cancer cells, and then receiving 20 radiation treatments.

They are confident that the cancer cells are gone.

“Now I’m taking medicine, doing everything I can naturally between food, supplements and tea, and doing different ways to detoxify my body,” Nelson said.

Nelson reiterated that even if you think you’re healthy, an important point from her breast cancer journey is to take a test.

“You don’t know that. You can’t always use it as a gauge,” she said of her direct experience.

In her case, the overdue mammogram led to early detection of cancer.

She sent a note thanking the nurse practitioner for encouraging Nelson to schedule a mammogram.

“People tend to postpone mammograms. Unfortunately, they just don’t want to do them,” Nelson said. Because they are uncomfortable or costly.

“I’m going to take a test. Don’t rely on a breast exam at home. If you detect it that way and find a lump, it’s already out,” Nelson said.

When to see a doctor

Talk to your doctor if you notice any changes in your breasts, such as lumps, wrinkles or areas of abnormal skin, thickened areas under the skin, or nipple discharge.

Ask your doctor when and how often you should consider breast cancer screening. Most groups recommend that you consider regular breast cancer screenings starting in your 40s. Talk to your doctor about the plan that’s right for you.

Source: www.mayoclinic.org