Small steps make a big difference





November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. This year’s theme is small steps, big differences, aimed at people with pre-diabetes. In this year’s Dining with Diabetes program, some participants were told by their doctors that they had prediabetes. They chose to join the program to increase their knowledge and discover practical ways to prevent future diabetes. Prediabetes is a serious health condition when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The CDC estimates that more than one in three adults in the United States has prediabetes, but most people are unaware that they have prediabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends that diabetes screening for most adults begin at age 45. Two common blood tests can show prediabetes. Do you know your number? Glycated Hemoglobin (A1C) Test-This test shows average blood glucose levels over the last 3 months. This test measures the percentage of blood sugar attached to an oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells called hemoglobin. This measurement is a better indicator of mean blood glucose over time compared to the fasting blood glucose test, which is a snapshot of time. A1C less than 5.7 percent is normal. Prediabetes is an A1C level between 5.7 and 6.4 percent. Type 2 diabetes is 6.5% or more of A1C.

Fasting Blood Glucose Test-Take a blood sample after fasting for at least 8 hours or overnight. Levels below 100 mg / dL are normal. Fasting blood glucose levels between 100 and 125 mg / dL are considered prediabetes and indicate type 2 diabetes. Knowing that you and your loved ones are in the pre-diabetes range can be a great gift. This means that you are not destined for diabetes with some important lifestyle changes. Here are some tips from the National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease to help you manage and prevent prediabetes. Take a small step. Changing your lifestyle and everyday life is not easy. It’s okay to start small. As you form a new habit and it becomes more normal for you, you can start adding another healthy habit.

I will move more. The first thing many people think of in prediabetes is diet and dietary changes. However, physical activity has many benefits to our body. Limit your sitting time and aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week.

In most cases, choose healthier foods and drinks. The two major goals are to make half of the vegetables on the plate and to drink water for half the time as a drink.

Ask for support. It is possible to reverse prediabetes. Getting support from your health care professionals and loved ones can help you make the lifestyle changes you need. I remembered how important it is to put people in your corner when you are trying to make healthy choices. My son is a runner. I am very proud of his discipline not only running regularly, but also of the healthy food and drink choices he makes. But I don’t necessarily make these easy choices for him. Because I like ice cream. And Dr. Pepper. And when I make these choices in front of him, I forget that this makes it difficult for him to maintain the course with his goals. If you have pre-diabetic people in your life who are taking small steps to be healthy, don’t disturb them. Come with them on their journey and become their greatest cheerleader. Today I’ll leave this quote from James Baldwin. “You can’t change everything you’re facing, but you can’t change anything until you’re faced.” Emily Marison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Science Educator and can be contacted at 740-622-2265.

