Mental health disorders added to the criteria

Mood disorders have been added to the list of high-risk conditions for severe COVID-19, and millions of people have been targeted for booster shots based solely on their mental health diagnosis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added mental illness to a web page listing conditions that may increase the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission, or death.

According to the new CDC guidelines, “Mood disorders such as depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders are more likely to be severe with COVID-19.”

The CDC “recommends anyone with a mental illness to be vaccinated with COVID-19 as soon as possible, including taking boosters if recommended.”

According to the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, more than 19 million people (about 8% of adults in the United States) will have at least one episode of depression in 2019, more than half of which will have depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. I was diagnosed with illness. health.

According to a survey published this month in the journal The Lancet, that number has only increased since then. Globally, pandemics caused 53 million new cases of depression in 2020, an increase of 28 percent over the previous year, according to a study.

Two studies published this year support an association between mood disorders and high risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. A January study published at JAMA Psychiatry found that patients with schizophrenia were more likely to die of COVID-19.

In another study, published by JAMAPsychiatry in July, researchers compiled evidence from 21 studies for people with mood disorders. Reviews and analysis confirmed that people infected with the coronavirus during the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalized and killed.

Leaders of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, and 14 other mental health organizations praised the CDC’s actions. The joint statement cited evidence that schizophrenia is second only to age as a risk factor for severe COVID-19.

“The CDC will save lives by recognizing that severe mental illness is an underlying condition associated with a higher risk of COVID-19,” said Sole Levin, CEO and Medical Director of the American Psychiatric Association. The doctor of medicine said in a news release.

For more information on COVID-19 and mental illness, please visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/get-involved/education-awareness/shareable-resources-on-coping-with-covid-19.

Moderna Booster Leading Craven County

According to data from the Craven County Health Department, Craven County received a total of 113,305 vaccinations as of October 29. A total of 60,272 residents, or 58.47% of the population, were vaccinated at least once.

Throughout the state, 65.90% of North Carolina residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Scott Harrellson, director of the Craven County Health Department, said the Department of Health inoculates the Pfizer booster vaccine on average about 200 times a week and consumes a significant amount of the Moderna vaccine, which accounts for the majority of the county’s original vaccinations. Said that there is.

“This week the Moderna booster started, over 400 yesterday, but we’re doing more today, so Moderna is offered because it’s a lot of what we did a few months ago. Will be much more. “

Who can get booster shots?

Certain groups, including those with mood disorders, may receive a booster dose of the Pfizer, Modana, Janssen (J & J) COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna booster immunization should be given at least 6 months after completing the first two-dose series. J & J booster immunization should be done at least 2 months after receiving the single shot. The Craven County Health Department is not currently receiving the J & J vaccine.

Booster shots are available wherever the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Residents do not need a doctor’s note to get a booster shot and can self-certify their eligibility.

You may be eligible for boosters if:

You are over 18 years old

The second / final dose of Pfizer and Modana was more than 6 months ago.

I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than 2 months ago.

And you meet additional recommendations:

Johnson & Johnson

People over the age of 18 who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago are advised to receive a booster vaccination.

Modana and Pfizer

Boosters are approved and recommended for individuals at high risk of serious illness or exposure. You are vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and are eligible if any of the following are true:

65 years or older, or

Living, working, or living in a nursing home or long-term care facility

Have a medical condition at high risk of serious illness (obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.)

You work in a high-risk profession. That is, they are in contact with many people and do not know their vaccination status (eg, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, food processing workers, retailers, restaurant workers). , And public transport workers), or

You live or work in a place where many people live together (for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, immigrant farm dwellings, dormitories, or other group living environments at a university or university). ..

Diagnosed with mood disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder

To see if you meet the criteria for receiving booster shots, go to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/boosters.