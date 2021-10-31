4,366 new COVID cases were reported in Pennsylvania, and 71.6% of the population was vaccinated on October 30.





Harrisburg, PA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Health Department It is reported that 13.7 million vaccinations have been given in Pennsylvania. 71.6% of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. Since Friday, 4,366 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and 1,561,825 known cases have been reported across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Death Registry confirms 36 new deaths and reports a total of 31,413 deaths from COVID-19. There are 2,742 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.More data available here. The state-wide positive rate for the week of October 15-21 was 9.2%. To date, there are 5,705,629 individuals tested negative. In our central region, 445 new cases have been seen since Friday, for a total of 103,254 known COVID-19 cases. Below is a breakdown of the counties in the new cases:: In school-age children (ages 5-18), a total of 353 COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 WTAJ viewing counties during the week of October 20-26. Percentage of people vaccinated at least once per county: Updated on 21/10/29 BEDFORD: 39.5%

Blair: 53.4%

Cambria: 57.9%

Cameron: 59.9%

Center: 61.2%

Clear field: 51.6%

ELK: 60.6%

Huntingdon: 51.3%

Jefferson: 51.7%

Somerset: 50.5% Total number of COVID-19-related deaths by county: BEDFORD: 171 (+0)

Blair: 387 (+0)

Cambria: 510 (+0)

Cameron: 11 (+0)

Center: 244 (+0)

Clearfield: 194 (+0)

ELK: 56 (+0)

Huntingdon: 157 (+0)

Jefferson: 120 (+0)

Somerset: 253 (+0) New local death: 0 Vaccine highlights Federal data representing all 67 counties: As of Thursday, October 28, Pennsylvania is in fifth place, according to the CDC. NS Within all 50 states of the total dose administered.

Within all 50 states of the total dose administered. As of Thursday, October 28, 71.6% of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. State-wide data representing 66 counties within the Ministry of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: The Pennsylvania Vaccine Dashboard more accurately reflects the number of partially and fully vaccinated people and explains the additional doses given to residents of each county outside Philadelphia in October. Updated on the 27th. Demographic data related to vaccination has also been updated. Updates are part of the department’s ongoing work to improve the quality of data and statistical reports and ensure that the general public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For a comparison between states, see. CDC vaccine data tracker.

As of Friday, October 29, the vaccine provider administered a total dose of 13,784,386 vaccines, including 640,527 additional doses (including additional injections and boosters for immunocompromised individuals).

6,447,300 people are fully vaccinated. Since yesterday, 53,718 vaccinations have been given and more than 32,700 people are vaccinated per day on a 7-day moving average. The department continues to encourage Pennsylvanians to follow the CDC guidance To wear a mask where required by law, rules, regulations, such as medical, community business, workplace guidance, etc. To protect yourself and others, it is recommended that individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or who are partially vaccinated wear masks in public. The CDC also recommends that all individuals wear masks indoors in public if you are in the following areas: Substantial or high infection.. There are 249,314 individuals who test positive for viral antigens and are considered possible cases. sign up For the latest local news, weather, and WTAJ newsletters for community events that are important to you..

