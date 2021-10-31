Reduce the risk of breast cancer





Berny Unruh is a family and community wellness agent in the Cottonwood Extension District. Most people know family, friends, neighbors, or colleagues whose lives have been affected by certain types of cancer. And while cancer research is underway for both prevention and treatment, findings suggest that lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of some cancers. The K-State publication Lower Your Risk of Breast Cancer by K-State Nutrition specialist Sandy Proctor describes the actions women can take to reduce the risk of this type of cancer. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States after skin cancer. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Kansas. Some risks are out of control. If you are a woman and over 50, the risk is high. The risk is also higher if you have a family member who has had breast cancer. However, there are controllable risks. The first important step is to maintain a healthy weight. Overweight can increase the risk of breast cancer, and losing weight can reduce the risk. Another important lifestyle step is to eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grain foods. The third important exercise is exercising. Studies have shown that women who exercise more than four hours a week have a lower risk of breast cancer. It is also important to limit the amount of alcohol consumed. The risk increases as the amount of alcohol increases. The use of hormone replacement therapy can also be a risk. Check with your healthcare professional for alternative options. An important strategy for preventing breast cancer is early detection. The most common screening is a breast mammogram or x-ray. If you do not have a family history of breast cancer, it is recommended that women between the ages of 45 and 54 get a mammogram each year. Women over the age of 55 can choose to be screened every other year or continue with the mammogram every year. If you have a family history of breast cancer, your doctor may schedule an early screening. Complete publications written by Sandy Proctor and Marcia Locke can be found at: https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3536A.pdf Berny Unruh is a family and community wellness agent in the Cottonwood Extension District... She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hayspost.com/posts/61e84155-a755-421f-adfb-443a3afd4c9d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

