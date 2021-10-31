Center County adds 46 COVID-19 cases.Pennsylvania reports 4,366 new positives

COVID-19 dashboard in Pennsylvania and Center County on October 30, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Health Department.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Center County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for the third consecutive day, for a total of 20,659 cases. Of all cases, 18,691 cases have been confirmed, with a possible 1,968 cases.

Pennsylvania added 4,366 positives, increasing the state-wide total to 1,561,825.

The county also had 82 new negative test results totaling 82,590. There were 8,192 negatives across the state, for a total of 5,713,821.

Dead (number)

DOH reported that there were no new deaths from the virus among the residents of Center County, maintaining a total of 244 people.

The Pennsylvania Death Certificate confirms 36 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state-wide total to 31,413.

hospitalization

According to the DOH Hospital Preparation Dashboard, 38 COVID-19 inpatients have been admitted to Center County since Friday, and 2 are receiving intensive care. [-1] One on the ventilator [-1]..

According to a hospital spokesperson, the average daily census of COVID-positive inpatients at the Mount Nittany Medical Center rose from 27 September to 34 October, with a pandemic average monthly census. It was the third highest. Mount Nittany experienced 122 COVID-19 hospitalizations this month.

There are 2,704 COVID-19 inpatients in Pennsylvania, a decrease of 34 from Friday, and 664 in the intensive care unit. [-1] Ventilator 381 [+8]..

According to the update, the average daily COVID hospitalizations in Pennsylvania for the week 22-28 October was 3,020, up from 2,953.6 the previous week. Ministry of Health Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard..

An estimated 91% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to the DOH calculation, which considers the case to have recovered if it has not been reported as dead and more than 30 days have passed since the date of the first positive test. increase. Or the onset of symptoms.

Positive rate

According to the monitoring dashboard, Center County’s PCR positive rate for the week 22-28 October was 7.7%, up from 6.9% for the past 7 days. It was the 10th lowest rate among the 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

In the county, 256 new cases occurred during the 7 days, 47 more than the previous week.

The state-wide positive rate was 8.8%, down from 9.1% in the last seven days. The Commonwealth showed 20,424 new positives between October 22nd and 28th, 2,036 less than the previous week.

Case between children

DOH offers a weekly updated number of cases for the two age groups for the 2021-202 academic year. The number of cases does not necessarily represent exposure in a school or day care environment, and in most cases it is not possible to pinpoint the location of exposure.

During the week of October 20-26, there were 12 new cases in Center County children aged 0-4 and 45 new cases in children aged 5-18. About 25% of all Center County cases that week were children aged 0-18.

Since August 16, there have been 733 individuals between the ages of 0 and 18 in Center County, 113 between the ages of 5 and 18 and between the ages of 0 and 4, and 620 between the ages of 5 and 18. It corresponds to about 23% of all cases during that period. time.

Transmission level

According to the latest reports, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have the highest levels of COVID-19 community infections on the scale of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County level Saturday data update.

The level of infection is based on the positive rate over the last 7 days and the number of cases per 100,000 people. The CDC Guidance recommends that, at a practically high level, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in a public indoor environment.

VAccusation

As of Saturday morning, 84,769 people in Center County have been fully vaccinated. [+71 since Friday] And 6,967 are partially covered [+68].. The third dose was given to residents of 10,813 counties [+496]..

According to the CDC, 65.9% of the county’s total population has been vaccinated at least once and 54.9% have been fully vaccinated. Among adult residents, 73.5% have been vaccinated at least once and 61.2% have been fully vaccinated.

In the state as a whole, 71.6% of adults and 60.4% of the total population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, Pennsylvania is the fifth largest total dose in the country.

Reservation for vaccinations over 12 years old Medical Center Volunteer, Mount Nittany Health And through other pharmacies and providers listed in Vaccine.gov..

The CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will approve the use of the new pediatric Pfizer vaccine between the ages of 5 and 11 next week. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, providers can schedule vaccination appointments shortly after final approval by the CDC and will be able to administer the vaccine as early as November 4.

Parents and guardians of children who are patients in the Mount Nittany Physician Group’s pediatric practice can: Sign up online now According to the release of Mount Nittany Health on Friday, the child will be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available. The Vaccine Clinic is tentatively scheduled for early November.

Case of Center County by Zip Code:

* Note: Changes are in parentheses. Certain numbers in 1 to 4 zip codes have been edited by the health department. The case may not be assigned a zip code immediately.

16801 (State College): 6,304 confirmed [+7], 518 may [+2]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 3,411 confirmed [+9], 338 may [+1]

16803 (State College): 1,759 confirmed [+2], 257 may

16802 (University Park): 1,547 confirmed [-1], 78 possible [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 1,126 confirmed [+1], 168 possible [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 688 confirmed [+2], 103 possible [+1]

16841 (Howard): 598 confirmed [+1], 71 possible

16828 (Center Hall): 421 Confirmed [+2], 45 possible

16875 (Spring Mills): 406 confirmed, 53 likely

16827 (Boalsburg): 398 Confirmed [+1], 56 possible

16845 (Karthaus): 322 confirmed, 20 possible

16844 (Julian): 304 confirmed [+2], 34 possible

16853 (Milesburg): 167 confirmed, 12 likely

16877 (Warriors mark): 166 confirmed [+1], 22 possibilities

16874 (snowshoes): 149 confirmed, 25 possible [+1]

16826 (Blanchard): 132 confirmed [+1], 13 possibilities [-1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furness): 113 confirmed, 10 possible

16829 (Clarence): 104 confirmed [+1], 23 possible [+1]

16854 (Millheim): 104 confirmed [+1], 8 possible

16820 (Aaronsburg): 101 confirmed [+1], 21 possible

16872 (Rebersburg): 87 confirmed, 11 likely

16851 (Lemont): 81 confirmed, 16 possible

16859 (Moshannon): 58 confirmed [+2], 5 may [+1]

16832 (Coburn): 53 confirmed [+1], 5 may

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 45 confirmed [+1], 1 to 4 possibilities

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 36 confirmed, 5 possible

16835 (Fleming): 33 confirmed, 7 possible

16852 (Madisonburg): 32 confirmed, 5 possible

16856 (Mingaville): 31 confirmed, 8 possible

16882 (Woodward): 18 confirmed, 1-4 confirmed

16863 (Orbiston): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 12 confirmed

Incidents between adjacent counties in Center County

Blair: 17,644 [+137]

Clearfield: 11,296 [+43]

Union: 7,514 [+45]

Mifflin: 7,300 [+29]

Hunting Don: 6,868 [+13]

Clinton: 5,010 [+35]