Tony Holohan reassured parents when their children returned to school, and 1963 new Covid cases were reported.





Another 1963 case of Covid-19 was identified in Ireland. He is significantly less than the approximately 3,000 reported on Saturday. At 8 am today, 500 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized, 93 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan provided peace of mind to parents who may be worried that their children will return to school tomorrow after a high-infection Halloween break. “I am aware that parents and guardians will be worried about the high incidence of Covid-19 among groups aged 5-12, especially when children return to school on Monday after mid-term.” Said Dr. Holohan. “As winter approaches, we want to reassure Nphet that we will continue to monitor disease incidence, scrutinize epidemiological data, international research and guidance, and update our advice accordingly. “ He said that in most cases, children infected with Covid experienced mild or no symptoms, and that public health advice was based on the direct experience of a pandemic in Ireland. “It shows that child-to-child transmission is rare in a school environment where precautionary measures are implemented, such as our entire school,” he said. “Schools are essential to the health and well-being of children, and it is important to keep a balance between the priority of protecting the public health of the community and the needs of the youngest generation’s social and psychological development.” After numerous outbreaks in the last few weeks, teachers’ unions and parents have called for the reintroduction of Covid contact tracing and testing in primary school. To reduce confusion, the government suggested that rapid antigen testing could be used immediately to test children with asymptomatic close contact at home, rather than referencing PCR testing with HSE. .. Dr. Holohan goes on to say: “As parents and guardians, you play an important role in reducing Covid-19 infections in our community.” He urged them to continue to follow public health advice on Covid. “I would like to thank my parents and parents, grandparents, teachers, schools, and of course school children themselves for continuing to work with us to limit the spread of Covid-19 and continue to reduce the incidence of infection,” he said. Said. “You are helping us to protect hospital patients and people in the community who are most vulnerable to infections and serious illnesses. Your efforts are essential to our success.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/tony-holohan-reassures-parents-as-children-go-back-to-school-and-1963-new-covid-cases-reported-41002683.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

